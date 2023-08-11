X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Netherlands in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 11, 2023

    WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Salma Paralluelo (C) of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Spain and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Salma Paralluelo just became a national hero.

    The 19-year-old Spanish attacker scored a brilliant game-winning, extra-time goal in her country's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Women's World Cup quarterfinals action.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR FIRST FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP GOAL, SALMA PARALLUELO 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/1DI0Vtszxi">pic.twitter.com/1DI0Vtszxi</a>

    Paralluelo did what the Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn failed to do just moments before, as the Dutch forward came oh-so-close to giving her country the lead:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    LINETH BEERENSTEYN WAS THIS CLOSE FOR NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱 <a href="https://t.co/U59nV96OaC">pic.twitter.com/U59nV96OaC</a>

    A game of inches, as the classic cliche goes. This time, the inches went Spain's way.

    And footy Twitter made sure Paralluelo received her flowers, among a number of reactions after the superb match that also included sheer joy at the back-and-forth nature of the spectacle:

    FIFA Women's World Cup @FIFAWWC

    SALMA PARALLUELO, WHAT A GOAL!!! 🤯🇪🇸

    Dan Orlowitz @aishiterutokyo

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEDESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEDESP</a> <a href="https://t.co/FDu974EG2y">pic.twitter.com/FDu974EG2y</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    THIS WORLD CUP HATES SLEEP

    Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler

    What a strike from Spain! Height of drama

    ugh @838_carlisle

    the finishing gods almost always punish missed chances, beerensteyn missed two, paralluelo scored the very next chance

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    SALMA PARALLUELO ARE YOU KIDDING ME??? Golazoooooo. Unbelievable work. Took that woman's whole soul, put an entire nation on her BACK.

    Jose de Jesus Ortiz @OrtizKicks

    There it is. Spain takes a 2-1 lead in the 111th minute. That was a heck of a run by Salma Paralluelo, who made a step over to create space and then deliver a rocket into the right corner. She's just 19 years old, but she already has 7 international goals for Spain.

    Mia Eriksson @mia_eriksson

    Salma Paralluelo is already a BIG GAME player

    Girls on the Ball @GirlsontheBall

    What a goal that from Spain. Literally from one end of the pitch to the other. <br><br>Great link up between Hermoso and Paralluelo. What a time to score your first World Cup goal! <br><br>2-1 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPNED?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPNED</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    It appeared as though a pair of penalty decisions would be the difference in this game, with both going Spain's way.

    The first came in the 62nd minute, when it appeared that Spain committed a penalty in the box with a push in the back. A VAR check overruled the calling on the field, however, perhaps seeing the contract as shoulder-to-shoulder on a 50-50 ball:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    The final decision after the review is... NO PENALTY 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/aizUw0cMMX">pic.twitter.com/aizUw0cMMX</a>

    Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Netherlands in 2023 Women's World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The second check was a bit more cut-and-dry, as Stefanie van der Gragt was called for a handball in the box:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Just a little bit of a handball 😅<br><br>A penalty has been awarded to Spain 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/kSq7t2wzX0">pic.twitter.com/kSq7t2wzX0</a>

    The main question was less whether than the handball took place, and more if it was in the box. VAR ruled the latter.

    That set up Mariona Caldentey for the penalty and she cooly converted by the spot, sending the 'keeper the wrong way and giving Spain the advantage:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Mariona Caldentey cooly converts it from the spot to give Spain the 1-0 lead! 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/APahjM5pJX">pic.twitter.com/APahjM5pJX</a>

    But van der Gragt had her redemption, scoring in second-half stoppage time to force the game into extra time.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    DUTCH DELIGHT 🇳🇱<br><br>NETHERLANDS HAS ITS EQUALIZER THANKS TO STEFANIE VAN DER GRAGT! <a href="https://t.co/bIwFvxQr7p">pic.twitter.com/bIwFvxQr7p</a>

    It was another close call, as van der Gragt initially appeared to be a touch offside. VAR showed that she was on, however, and extra time was cued up.

    After a scoreless 30 minutes, the game went to overtime, though Paralluelo ensured that it wouldn't be the third knockout phase game to require penalties. The two-time defending champion United States was previously knocked out in the Round of 16 in penalties against Sweden, while England survived that same round via penalties against Nigeria.

    One of the small and interesting tidbits from the game was Spain's relationship to the post. Both of their goals hit the woodwork went in, while on an earlier sequence they hit the post twice and found no joy:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Spain hit the post TWICE 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TelemundoSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TelemundoSports</a>)<a href="https://t.co/UJ6t8R2t47">pic.twitter.com/UJ6t8R2t47</a>

    In the end, though, enough bounces and calls went the Spaniards' way. It's off to the semifinals for Spain for the first time at a major women's tournament. The Spanish await Japan or Sweden.

    On the other side of the bracket, hosts Australia will face France with a spot in the semifinals on the line, while England take on Colombia.