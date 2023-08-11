Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Netherlands in 2023 Women's World Cup

Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Salma Paralluelo just became a national hero.

The 19-year-old Spanish attacker scored a brilliant game-winning, extra-time goal in her country's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Women's World Cup quarterfinals action.

Paralluelo did what the Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn failed to do just moments before, as the Dutch forward came oh-so-close to giving her country the lead:

A game of inches, as the classic cliche goes. This time, the inches went Spain's way.

And footy Twitter made sure Paralluelo received her flowers, among a number of reactions after the superb match that also included sheer joy at the back-and-forth nature of the spectacle:

It appeared as though a pair of penalty decisions would be the difference in this game, with both going Spain's way.

The first came in the 62nd minute, when it appeared that Spain committed a penalty in the box with a push in the back. A VAR check overruled the calling on the field, however, perhaps seeing the contract as shoulder-to-shoulder on a 50-50 ball:

The second check was a bit more cut-and-dry, as Stefanie van der Gragt was called for a handball in the box:

The main question was less whether than the handball took place, and more if it was in the box. VAR ruled the latter.

That set up Mariona Caldentey for the penalty and she cooly converted by the spot, sending the 'keeper the wrong way and giving Spain the advantage:

But van der Gragt had her redemption, scoring in second-half stoppage time to force the game into extra time.

It was another close call, as van der Gragt initially appeared to be a touch offside. VAR showed that she was on, however, and extra time was cued up.

After a scoreless 30 minutes, the game went to overtime, though Paralluelo ensured that it wouldn't be the third knockout phase game to require penalties. The two-time defending champion United States was previously knocked out in the Round of 16 in penalties against Sweden, while England survived that same round via penalties against Nigeria.

One of the small and interesting tidbits from the game was Spain's relationship to the post. Both of their goals hit the woodwork went in, while on an earlier sequence they hit the post twice and found no joy:

In the end, though, enough bounces and calls went the Spaniards' way. It's off to the semifinals for Spain for the first time at a major women's tournament. The Spanish await Japan or Sweden.

On the other side of the bracket, hosts Australia will face France with a spot in the semifinals on the line, while England take on Colombia.