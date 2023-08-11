2023 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

0 of 3

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

In every NFL season—the upcoming 2023 campaign included—you'll find a handful of teams universally recognized among the league's Super Bowl contenders.



Yet, not every season ends with the coronation of one of those on-paper heavyweights.



It's the any-given-Sunday aspect of the sport, and that unpredictability is part of what makes this league so exciting to watch.



So, while it might seem for now that a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals will eventually punctuate this season with a championship parade, that isn't necessarily the case. In fact, the following three sleeper teams all have sneaky-good chances of making a surprising Super Bowl run.

