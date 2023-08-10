Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Activated from IL After Missing 6 Weeks with Shoulder Injury

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their long-time ace back in the fold.

The organization announced on Thursday that it had activated starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw off the injured list.

This ends a six-week period that saw the southpaw inactive. He left his start on June 27th with shoulder soreness, but returns to give the Dodgers a dynamic option as they head towards the postseason.

Kershaw was in the midst of a solid start to the season, sporting a 10-4 record with a 2.55 ERA in 95.1 innings. He was named to his 10th All-Star game for his performance.

The Dodgers pitching staff can use the upgrade. They had a team ERA of 5.14 during his 35-game absence, and relied on an offense that was producing 6.5 runs per game to remain a force within the National League.

The Dodgers currently sit at 67-46 and are in first place in the NL West. They hold six-game lead over the second place San Francisco Giants, and appear poised to win their 10th division crown in 11 seasons. However, the pitching will really need to stabilize in order for the team to be a contender in the National League.

The Atlanta Braves, who hold an MLB-best 72-41 record, have the top-ranked offense in MLB and sit in the top-ten in staff ERA. The Dodgers will likely need to get past them in order to reach the World Series, and adding a healthy Kershaw certainly helps.