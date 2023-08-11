Preseason 2023 NFL Week 1: Biggest Takeaways from Thursday's GamesAugust 11, 2023
Preseason 2023 NFL Week 1: Biggest Takeaways from Thursday's Games
The NFL is back, sort of. Last week's Hall of Fame Game unofficially kicked off the 2023 preseason, and many casual fans won't consider exhibition action "real" football anyway. However, the first full week of NFL games since last year's playoffs kicked off on Thursday.
The Houston Texans and New England Patriots opened Week 1 of the preseason with an expectedly sloppy 20-9 game that didn't feature either team's full complement of starters.
Of course, the preseason isn't about the final score or which stars are seeing early action. It's about seeing rookies for the first time, checking out old faces in new places (or positions), tracking scheme changes and getting a look at back-end-of-the-roster players battling to make the team.
In that regard, Thursday's early action didn't disappoint. Here's a look at our biggest takeaways.
C.J. Stroud Will Need Time to Develop
We've become accustomed to highly-drafted rookies starting early in the modern NFL, though the trend isn't universal. If Thursday night was an accurate indication of C.J. Stroud's development, the Texans may be reluctant to start the second overall pick in Week 1.
Stroud didn't lead his team to points and struggled to recognize the Patriots' pressure in his two drives. The first of them was ended by an ugly interception that the rookie either misread or simply misfired into the arms of safety Jalen Mills.
Jalen Mills intercepts CJ Stroud on the opening drive!
After two series, Stroud gave way to incumbent quarterback Davis Mills, and the rookie finished 2-of-4 with the pick and one sack taken.
Stroud's performance came in stark contrast to Dorian Thompson-Robinson's debut for the Cleveland Browns last Thursday (92 passing yards, 36 rushing yards, two TD drives) or the debut of Patriots QB Malik Cunningham—though theirs came in the second half and not against projected starters.
The good news is that Stroud has used his mistakes as a learning experience in the offseason and should do the same after Thursday.
"We all want plays back, decisions back, reps back, but some of his best plays came after a mistake," journeyman Texans quarterback Case Keenum said, per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons.
Keenum (64 career starts) is capable enough to lead the offense if Stroud isn't ready to go against the Baltimore Ravens in a few weeks. And Stroud being a work-in-progress isn't truly concerning because Houston, which had just 11 wins over the last three seasons, is too.
Keion White Shines in His Debut
Stroud had a forgettable NFL debut, and Patriots rookie first-round pick Christian Gonzalez may want to forget about his first action as a pro. On his first defensive snap, Gonzalez closed on Texans receiver Nico Collins but hesitated and took a driving hit from Collins at the end of the play.
However, there was zero delay in Keion White's game on Thursday. New England's second-round pick was flying all over the field, making tackles and disrupting plays in the backfield. He only had two tackles and an assist but frequently pressured Houston's quarterbacks and helped to turn one botched handoff into a fumble recovered by linebacker Calvin Munson.
It was a nearly flawless outing for the former Georgie Tech pass-rusher, who was the 34th-ranked overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final draft board. White's upside was never in question, but the former tight end was expected to be more of a developmental prospect than he appeared to be against Houston.
"The biggest issue with White is he's definitely a "raw" prospect who has plenty of positive traits, but his technique is still a work in progress," Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
White appears ready to contribute right away, and he could quickly become another difference-maker on a Patriots defense that recorded 54 sacks a year ago.
Tank Dell Doesn't Disappoint
Stroud struggled in limited action, and it was a quiet night for third overall pick Will Anderson Jr. However, it wasn't all doom and gloom for Houston's rookie class.
Former Houston wideout and third-round pick Tank Dell was arguably the brightest spot on the Texans offense against New England. He finished with five catches, 65 receiving yards and what might beome the most unbelievable touchdown catch we see this preseason.
Dell also returned one punt for 13 yards.
While Dell is a small receiver at 5'8" and 165 pounds, he was productive in college (1,398 yards, 17 TDs last season) because of his combination of quickness and elusiveness. Those skills caught his coaches' attention during the offseason.
"He's an elite separator, and it shows on the (field)," offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said, per John McClain of SportsRadio 810. "He wants to work. He's always listening. I think I've mentioned just how hungry he is. Things you talk about he puts on tape."
Dell put some strong play on tape on Thursday. In a Texans offense that is short on proven wide-receiver talent, the rookie is likely headed to a prominent early role.
The Patriots May Have Found a New Safety in Jalen Mills
Mills' early interception wasn't the only play on which he stood out on Thursday. He could be spotted communicating with other members of the defense pre-snap and finished with two tackles, including a fantastic stop of Dare Ogunbowale at the goal line.
It's probably too early to pencil in Mills as the starting safety opposite Kyle Dugger, but Thursday's brief performance should be an encouraging sign for New England fans.
The Patriots could use a new veteran leader at the position after longtime starter Devin McCourty retired early in the offseason. Mills, who primarily played cornerback for New England over the past two seasons, may be ready to step into that role.
The move back to safety, a position he played at times with the Philadelphia Eagles, is something Mills has embraced.
"It gives me the ability to not only show my versatility but be around the ball a little more and make more plays," Mills said in June, per CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan.
Mills originally joined the Patriots in 2001 on a four-year deal but was released shortly after the start of free agency in March. He returned on a new one-year, $8.3 million deal just a few days later, and it's looking like New England's decision to bring back Mills was a wise one.
Malik Cunningham Deserves a Chance to Stick in New England
If the Patriots are going to get a big offensive boost from new/former coordinator Bill O'Brien in 2023, we didn't see it on Thursday.
New England's offense was stagnant behind the direction of quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley—starter Mac Jones did not play—and the only Patriots points through the first three quarters came off the Mills interception. Inconsistent line play didn't help, and Zappe, in particular, faced constant pressure.
Things got a lot more exciting in the fourth quarter, though, when undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham got into the game. The former Louisville star looked terrific as a dual-threat signal-caller and flashed much more than Zappe or McSorely did.
While Cunningham's biggest highlights came on the ground, he did a great job of sitting in the pocket, working through progressions and delivering a catchable ball. He had a beautiful throw on the run that was dropped by Tre Nixon in the end zone.
Cunningham finished 3-of-4 for 19 yards with 34 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
New England is also developing Cunningham as a receiver, and the rookie has "impressed" his coaches with the transition, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra,
Cunningham showed enough to warrant a longer look at quarterback, and if he can be developed at two valuable positions, he deserves a spot on the Patriots' 53-player roster, possibly at the expense of McSorley.
*Contract information via Spotrac.