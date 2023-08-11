Preseason 2023 NFL Week 1: Biggest Takeaways from Thursday's Games

1 of 5

We've become accustomed to highly-drafted rookies starting early in the modern NFL, though the trend isn't universal. If Thursday night was an accurate indication of C.J. Stroud's development, the Texans may be reluctant to start the second overall pick in Week 1.



Stroud didn't lead his team to points and struggled to recognize the Patriots' pressure in his two drives. The first of them was ended by an ugly interception that the rookie either misread or simply misfired into the arms of safety Jalen Mills.



After two series, Stroud gave way to incumbent quarterback Davis Mills, and the rookie finished 2-of-4 with the pick and one sack taken.



Stroud's performance came in stark contrast to Dorian Thompson-Robinson's debut for the Cleveland Browns last Thursday (92 passing yards, 36 rushing yards, two TD drives) or the debut of Patriots QB Malik Cunningham—though theirs came in the second half and not against projected starters.



The good news is that Stroud has used his mistakes as a learning experience in the offseason and should do the same after Thursday.



"We all want plays back, decisions back, reps back, but some of his best plays came after a mistake," journeyman Texans quarterback Case Keenum said, per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons.



Keenum (64 career starts) is capable enough to lead the offense if Stroud isn't ready to go against the Baltimore Ravens in a few weeks. And Stroud being a work-in-progress isn't truly concerning because Houston, which had just 11 wins over the last three seasons, is too.

