Celtics' Jayson Tatum Calls Grizzlies' Marcus Smart 'Best Defender in the League'

Nick Grace/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are getting the "best defender" in the NBA, according to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Speaking with Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal at the FedEx St. Jude Championship pro-am golf tournament in Memphis this week, Tatum outlined what the Grizzlies are getting in the former Celtics star.

"They're getting a leader. They're getting a guy that's a winner. He's been to the playoffs every year. We've been to the Finals together, obviously. So he knows what it takes to get there," Tatum said. "Obviously he's extremely talented. Best defender in the league. Just a guy that you would love to have on your team."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.