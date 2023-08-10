X

NBA

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Calls Grizzlies' Marcus Smart 'Best Defender in the League'

    Erin WalshAugust 10, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts with Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics prior to the start of the game between the Celtics and the Heat at TD Garden on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)
    Nick Grace/Getty Images

    The Memphis Grizzlies are getting the "best defender" in the NBA, according to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

    Speaking with Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal at the FedEx St. Jude Championship pro-am golf tournament in Memphis this week, Tatum outlined what the Grizzlies are getting in the former Celtics star.

    "They're getting a leader. They're getting a guy that's a winner. He's been to the playoffs every year. We've been to the Finals together, obviously. So he knows what it takes to get there," Tatum said. "Obviously he's extremely talented. Best defender in the league. Just a guy that you would love to have on your team."

