10 WWE Stars Who Have Benefited the Most from Triple H's Reign as Head of Creative

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Prior to Vince McMahon's abrupt removal as WWE's Head of Creative in July 2022, the product had been at one of its lowest points in decades, if not ever.

Triple H taking the reins in light of McMahon's "retirement" led to renewed interest in the weekly shows and proved to be the best possible replacement in the role. Several once-misused Superstars were brought back, others were repackaged, and the booking of Raw and SmackDown improved immensely.

WWE has been far from flawless with The Game at the helm, but the overall experience has undoubtedly been a positive one.

Of course, news of McMahon's return to the company at the onset of 2023 caused many to worry that the product would return to its old ways. He later revealed in an interview with CNBC that he'd be involved with Creative "at a higher level" but no longer "in the weeds."

The extent of his current input is unknown as it seems to be constantly changing.

Despite that, many have gotten a new lease on life with Triple H as WWE's Head of Creative, with the following 10 wrestlers being the biggest beneficiaries this past year.