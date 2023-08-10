Rams' Aaron Donald: 'I'm In the Best Shape of My Life' After Ankle Injury Rehab

Icon Sportswire

Aaron Donald is feeling confident and lean as he heads into his 10th season in the NFL.

The nine-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending ankle injury last November, but he said changes in his diet and conditioning have him feeling ready to go in 2023.

"I'm coming off of ankle surgery this season, so I'm trying to keep my body in top shape, pretty much training Monday through Friday and sometimes Saturdays," Donald told Laura Schreffler of HauteLiving.com (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "I'm in the weight room, conditioning, making sure that I'm able to move how I need to move. And honestly, I'm in the best shape of my life."

A leaner and meaner Donald is an absolutely terrifying thought for opponents. He has registered double-digit sacks in six of his nine seasons in the NFL, with a career total of 103, and has seven first-team All-Pro designations and three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

His six games lost to injury in 2022 were his first career games missed, so health has always been a strength for him. He said that he has focused on nutrition and feels more confident in his appearance, which he believes will be beneficial for him on the gridiron as well as in life.

"I grew up a chubby little kid, and I try as hard as I can not to get back to that chubby little kid," Donald said, per Schreffler. "I'm scared of that guy [because] I like to take my shirt off and look good. So, I'm trying to make sure that I'm healthy for football, but also for life, period. And right now, my body is looking good."

He anchors a Los Angeles Rams team that is certainly a wild card entering 2023. The team went 5-12 in 2022, but is still just a year removed from a Super Bowl win and will bring back quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp alongside Donald for this season.