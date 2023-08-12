Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

2 of 3

Can Joshua Continue His Return to Form?

The last time we saw Anthony Joshua, he was comfortably controlling the fight against Jermaine Franklin on the way to a unanimous decision.

He didn't look like Joshua in his prime. Instead, he was a more cautious version of himself, controlling the fight with the jab but not really opening up his repertoire.

In short, he won because he was the more skilled fighter without actually going for the finish.

In truth, he could simply rinse and repeat here. Helenius is 39 years old, taking this fight on incredibly short notice and has lost every time he has stepped up in competition to the likes of Dyllian White and Deontay Wilder.

For Joshua, this isn't about whether he wins or not, it's about what he looks like doing it.

If he hopes to get back to being a titleholder he needs to not just win, but win convincingly..

Can Helenius Turn This into a Brawl?

Robert Helenius has also noticed a more tentative Joshua. The Finnish fighter has also noted that he believes it's a mixture of being a little more shy, but a deliberate move under new trainer Derrick James.

"Of course, I think he's a little bit gun-shy from his earlier fights," he told reporters. "Or I don't know if it's gun-shyness anymore. I think it's more of his change in his technique with a new trainer. And they're making him [make] more movements, more checking around, not going in aggressively, like he did in the beginning of his career."

For better or worse, Helenius fights aggressively. The last seven of his fights have ended in knockout with five wins and two losses. That knock out or get knocked out mentality is likely his best ticket to upsetting Joshua.

If this is a technical fight where Joshua gets to control the pace and range then it's going to be a one-sided rout on the scorecards.

But if Helenius can turn it into a slugfest then the odds start getting closer to even.