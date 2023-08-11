5 Teams That Are Still a Mess After NHL Free Agency

0 of 5

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

It's now been over a month since the NHL's annual free-agent period began on July 1. As usual, most of the top talent was signed up within the first day, leaving slim pickings for teams searching for quality free-agent players.

We're now in the dog days of the offseason and the start of September training camps are still weeks away. This is a good opportunity to look at which NHL teams are still a mess following last month's frenzy of free-agent signings.

The clubs on our listing are in the middle of rebuilding or retooling their rosters. They all made changes during the offseason, including adding players via trades or free agency.

Some, like the San Jose Sharks, made significant moves while others, like the Vancouver Canucks, made depth additions. All of them, however, face what could be another difficult season ahead of them from a lack of overall roster talent or the absence of an established NHL star to build around.

Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments below.