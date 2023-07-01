2023 NHL Free Agency: Live Grades for All the Biggest Signings

0 of 8

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL's annual free-agent market opened at noon ET on Saturday. In the coming days, hockey fans can expect a number of contract signings as general managers try to outbid each other for the best available talent.

With the salary cap rising by just $1 million to $83.5 million for 2023-24, it will be difficult for a number of teams to get into the bidding. Of the 32 teams, 14 have less than $10 million in projected cap space with another nine carrying less than $15 million. Some will have to rely on long-term injury reserve to find additional wiggle room.

This year's free-agent pool depth is shallow compared to previous years. Many of the big-name stars such as Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko are aging while others like Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov are second-tier talent. Nevertheless, that's unlikely to prevent teams from pursuing them.

The following is our live grades for this summer's most significant signings. Feel free to express your thoughts on this topic in the comments below.