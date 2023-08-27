MJF, Adam Cole Beat Aussie Open to Win ROH Tag Team Titles at All In 2023 at Wembley

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of their scheduled match against each other later in the show, AEW world champion MJF and Adam Cole teamed up to beat Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships on the All In Zero Hour pre-show Sunday in London.

After weeks of teases, MJF hit both Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher with a kangaroo kick. The AEW world champ tagged in Cole to set up the double clothesline on Fletcher, leading to Cole getting the clean pin for the victory.

There were no hints of dissension within MJF and Cole, though Cole did take a long look at the AEW world title after the match before giving it back to his best friend.

Several weeks ago, it was announced that a tournament was being held to determine the No. 1 contenders for FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championships, but there was a major catch.

All of the teams in the tournament were determined by random draw, and it just so happened that MJF and Cole were paired together despite the fact that they were embroiled in something of a rivalry over the world title.

Essentially every fan and observer expected things to sour between them quickly, but MJF and Cole built a bond and won the tourney, although they fell to FTR in the tag title match.

They became so close that MJF uncharacteristically granted Cole a world title opportunity for All In even though they fought to a draw in a championship eliminator match before becoming partners.

While MJF and Cole were preparing to face each other, Cole came up with an idea for them to team up at All In as well.

Cole noted that despite all of the success he enjoyed in ROH over the years, including being a three-time ROH world champion, he had never won the ROH tag titles, and wanted to do so alongside MJF.

While MJF was initially hesitant to compete twice in one night, he eventually agreed, and MJF and Cole vs. Aussie Open was made official for the All In pre-show.

The manner in which the match was made created some skepticism among fans regarding whether MJF or Cole might turn on each other in order to make things easier for themselves in the main event.

Even so, MJF and Cole prevailed to become ROH world tag team champions, giving both of them a ton of momentum ahead of their AEW World Championship bout.

