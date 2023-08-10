Fantasy Football 2023: Bijan Robinson and Top Rookies to Target in Mock DraftsAugust 10, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Bijan Robinson and Top Rookies to Target in Mock Drafts
NFL rookies are inherently exciting.
That's true in the real world and just as relevant in the fantasy football realm.
Because they've put nothing on paper yet, the possibilities feel endless of the type of production they could supply. Sure, there is always risk in the unknown, but that only ups the intrigue.
If you want a piece of this year's rookie class, the following three freshman should sit atop your wish list.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
For the most part, the fantasy football community has taken a wait-and-see approach with this year's rookie crop. Just two first-year players crack the top 80 in FantasyPros' consensus average draft position in point-per-reception leagues.
But no one is waiting on Bijan Robinson. In fact, Atlanta's rookie rusher lands all the way up at No. 9 on that list. (And if you want him in the draft, there's a strong chance you'll need an even higher selection spot to take him.)
His ceiling is so high that he could be a steal if the latter half of the opening round. As both a dynamic runner and an impact receiver, he offers true three-down potential. Over the past two seasons at Texas, he totaled 453 carries for 2,707 yards, 45 receptions for 609 yards and 35 touchdowns in 22 games.
Atlanta should lean on its new back early and often, particularly with the unproven Desmond Ridder under center. There is a non-zero chance Robinson ends his rookie season as the top running back in all of fantasy.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
The Lions turned a ton of heads when they took Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in April. Fast-forward to training camp, and the explosive running back is now the head-turner.
"You guys have all seen," Lions tackle Taylor Decker told reporters. "He's got big burst. He can get to the second level and make a guy miss, and get to the third level and maybe hit a home run."
Gibbs' big-play potential is huge for his fantasy outlook, since it's still uncertain how the workload will be split between him and David Montgomery. While that could expose Gibbs to some week-to-week volatility, he'll also be a constant threat to post big numbers, since he doesn't necessarily need a lot of touches to make a substantial statistical impact.
He is the clear-cut No. 2 rookie in this class, and he could be a top-10 running back overall if he gets the right level of offensive involvement.
Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
If you wanted to tier the rookie class, the results would look pretty similar to the actual draft: Robinson in a tier alone at the top, Gibbs in a second tier by himself and then the group of receivers who went back-to-back-to-back-to-back with the Nos. 20-24 picks.
While Addison was the final name mentioned of that quartet on draft night, he leaps atop it here due to a combination of talent, fit and opportunity.
The Vikings throw the ball in ton—third-most attempts last season—and they have an opening as the No. 2 receiver after letting Adam Thielen walk in free agency. Thielen appeared to be declining last season, and Minnesota still found 107 targets for him. Addison could absolutely see similar volume.
If he does, he could be special. He is a tremendous route-runner who counts speed, acceleration and soft hands among his strengths. He is the kind of receiver who could consistently free himself underneath or go over the top of defenses. He could pile up catches and touchdowns in a hurry, especially when opponents will have to give Justin Jefferson so much attention.