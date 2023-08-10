Fantasy Football 2023: Bijan Robinson and Top Rookies to Target in Mock Drafts

1 of 3

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the most part, the fantasy football community has taken a wait-and-see approach with this year's rookie crop. Just two first-year players crack the top 80 in FantasyPros' consensus average draft position in point-per-reception leagues.



But no one is waiting on Bijan Robinson. In fact, Atlanta's rookie rusher lands all the way up at No. 9 on that list. (And if you want him in the draft, there's a strong chance you'll need an even higher selection spot to take him.)



His ceiling is so high that he could be a steal if the latter half of the opening round. As both a dynamic runner and an impact receiver, he offers true three-down potential. Over the past two seasons at Texas, he totaled 453 carries for 2,707 yards, 45 receptions for 609 yards and 35 touchdowns in 22 games.



Atlanta should lean on its new back early and often, particularly with the unproven Desmond Ridder under center. There is a non-zero chance Robinson ends his rookie season as the top running back in all of fantasy.

