Japan vs. Sweden: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Joe Serci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Japan and Sweden face off Friday (3:30 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app) in a 2023 World Cup battle of two of the most prolific women's soccer programs.

Japan won the 2011 World Cup and finished second to the United States in 2015. It also owns two semifinal and four quarterfinal appearances at the Summer Olympics.

Sweden is after its third semifinal appearance in the last four World Cups. It placed second at each of the last two Olympics.

A majority of the players who will be on the field in Auckland on Friday morning have big-game experience, and that should produce one of the closest quarterfinal contests.

Japan is favored to advance to the semifinals, a deserved title after it ran through its first four opponents in Australia and New Zealand.

Sweden enters at a disadvantage because it went to penalties against the United States and had to travel further from Melbourne to Auckland. Japan beat Norway in 90 minutes and got to stay in New Zealand.