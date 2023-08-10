Japan vs. Sweden: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Japan vs. Sweden: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023August 10, 2023
Japan and Sweden face off Friday (3:30 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app) in a 2023 World Cup battle of two of the most prolific women's soccer programs.
Japan won the 2011 World Cup and finished second to the United States in 2015. It also owns two semifinal and four quarterfinal appearances at the Summer Olympics.
Sweden is after its third semifinal appearance in the last four World Cups. It placed second at each of the last two Olympics.
A majority of the players who will be on the field in Auckland on Friday morning have big-game experience, and that should produce one of the closest quarterfinal contests.
Japan is favored to advance to the semifinals, a deserved title after it ran through its first four opponents in Australia and New Zealand.
Sweden enters at a disadvantage because it went to penalties against the United States and had to travel further from Melbourne to Auckland. Japan beat Norway in 90 minutes and got to stay in New Zealand.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Money Line
Japan (+130; bet $100 to win $130)
Sweden (+215)
Draw After 90 Minutes (+210)
To Advance to Next Round
Japan (-155; bet $155 to win $100)
Sweden (+125)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 Goals (+140)
Under 2.5 Goals (-170)
Japan Looking to Continue Dominance
A strong case could be made that Japan should be the favorite to win the World Cup.
The Nadeshiko produced 11 goals and did not concede in three Group C contests against Zambia, Costa Rica and Spain.
The last of those three games against Spain featured Japan's best performance of the tournament, as it expertly broke down Spain's possession-based system with a handful of counter-attacking goals.
Japan extended its dominance into the round of 16, where it beat Norway 3-1.
Japan has the Golden Boot leader in Hinata Miyazawa on its side and an incredible defense that conceded once over 360 minutes.
Additionally, Japan is the better rested side because it played 30 fewer minutes than Sweden and faced a shorter trip to Auckland from Wellington.
All of those factors make Japan the favorite to win on Friday and move one step closer to its third final in four World Cups, but Sweden can bank on its experience to earn a result of its own.
Sweden After Third Semifinal in Last Four World Cups
Sweden is one of the most battle-tested sides left in the World Cup field.
A spot in the quarterfinals is the minimum expectation for a squad that has been to three World Cup semifinals since 2011 and consecutive Olympic gold-medal matches.
Sweden's problem is not getting to the end of the tournament, but it is winning at that point of the competition.
The European side is at a disadvantage because it battled through a tougher round-of-16 clash with the United States, but the shutout performance in that match should carry over confidence into Auckland.
Zecira Musovic turned away 11 shots from the Americans on Sunday, and if she produces another performance like that, Japan could leave the pitch with zero goals.
Look for the trio of Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovane Asllani to test Japan's back line a handful of times.
Blackstenius, Rolfo and Asllani have 100 international goals between them, and if Sweden scores, it most likely come from one member of the trio.
