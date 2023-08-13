1 Tough Question for Every NBA Franchise

28 of 30

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Raptors had way too much talent to finish at 41-41 and miss the playoffs last season, and the loss of Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse has only set Toronto back even more.

With so few teams actually rebuilding at the moment, is now the best time for the Raptors to blow things up?

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby would be two of the best players on the trade market if made available, even as they get set to hit free agency next summer. Giving Scottie Barnes a bigger role will only help him reach his potential, and other veterans like Jakob Poeltl and Dennis Schröder could be shopped starting in mid December.

Toronto needs to be really bad in order to keep its first-round pick in 2024, however, a top-six protected selection currently owed to the San Antonio Spurs.

This was an average team that got worse this offseason. Tearing the roster all the way down should be on the table.