WWE's Rhea Ripley, AEW's Buddy Matthews Announce Engagement with Instagram Photo

Taking a break from being in character on social media, Rhea Ripley announced her engagement to AEW star Buddy Matthews.

The WWE women's world champion posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing an engagement ring and kissing Matthews on the cheek.

"1000x YES! Pure F--king happiness" she wrote in the caption, along with a heart emoji.

Ripley publicly confirmed she was in a relationship with Matthews in 2022 while engaging with fans on social media.

The Judgment Day superstar and Matthews were in WWE together from 2017 to '21. Matthews was released by the promotion during a round of talent cuts in June 2021.

After a brief stint on the independent circuit, Matthews debuted in AEW in February 2022. He aligned himself with Malakai Black and Brody King to form the House of Black. The group won the AEW world trios championship from the Elite at Revolution on March 5.

Ripley has become one of the most valuable superstars in WWE this year. She made history as the first woman to win the Royal Rumble as the No. 1 entrant and defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown women's title.

The victory over Flair at WrestleMania made Ripley one of five women in WWE history to win every major championship at least once (Raw women's title, SmackDown women's title, NXT women's title and women's tag team titles).

Flair, Asuka, Bayley and Sasha Banks previously accomplished the feat.

