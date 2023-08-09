Examining Impact of Russell Wilson's Contract on Potential Broncos Trade or Release

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Broncos could have an $85 million problem on their hands if Russell Wilson's regression reaches the point where they need to move on altogether next offseason.

That's the amount of dead money the Broncos would be carrying if they cut Wilson in 2024, per Spotrac. They'd also have a $49.6 million cap charge. By designating him as a post-June 1 cut, Denver would have dead money hits of $35.4 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025

Trading Wilson would be a little less burdensome since the Broncos would have $68 million in dead money and $32.6 million in cap charges on the books. That would require another team to take the nine-time Pro Bowler on his current contract, though, which seems unlikely in a scenario where Denver wants to cut ties with him.

ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote Wednesday he doesn't foresee a breakup in 2024.

"We might never again see the Wilson we remember from his Seattle days, but he likely rebounds under Payton to some degree — enough, at least, to convince the Broncos keep him around for at least one more season," he said. "The 2025 guaranteed money is a lot, but the people who just bought the Broncos are more than rich enough to risk it."

However, Graziano added there's the potential that Wilson and head coach Sean Payton "can't stand each other by Halloween," and Jarrett Stidham is a stopgap replacement at quarterback.

If Payton were to bench Wilson at any point in 2023, it would certainly present a massive dilemma to the front office in the spring.