Brandon Ingram Talks Pelicans Trade Rumors: 'None of It Bothered Me'

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Rumors circulated ahead of the 2023 NBA draft that the New Orleans Pelicans were interested in potentially moving up the board to target Scoot Henderson, and Ingram's name came up as a possible trade candidate.

While Zion Williamson was more regularly mentioned as a potential outgoing piece, Ingram told William Guillory of The Athletic that he didn't think much of the rumors:

"With me, I'm not on social media that much. So people will make a joke about it sometimes, or hit me up and ask me what's going on with this thing they saw on TV. Most of the time, I'll hear from the front office when that stuff pops up and they'll tell me exactly what's going on and how to feel about it. Any information that's out there, they'll clarify it and tell me if it was true or false.

"I've got a good relationship with (Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin). He'll come straight to me and tell me anything. I'm not too into what everybody was putting out there, but none of it bothered me. I also know this is a business, though, and I've got to be prepared for anything."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.