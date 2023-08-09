Dolphins' Xavien Howard Didn't Know Who Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Was During Practice

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Desmond Ridder apparently has some work to do when it comes to name recognition.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said he did not know who Ridder was during the team's joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons.

Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reported he had the following exchange with Howard:

Beasley: "What do you think of Ridder?"

Howard: "Ridder? I'm sorry?"

Beasley: "The quarterback, Desmond Ridder."

Howard: "Oh, I don't know who that is. I'm sorry. What number?"

Bealey: "Nine."

Howard: "Oh, it was cool. I don't know their names. I wasn't looking at film. It wasn't like I was studying them. Happy to go against them, but they did, OK. They did a good job."

Ridder has perhaps the lowest national recognizability of any NFL starting quarterback, with only Washington's Sam Howell providing any competition in that regard. The Louisville product started four largely forgettable games at the end of last season, compiling 708 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

The quarter-season audition was enough for Falcons brass to hand over the keys to Ridder for at least 2023. Atlanta did not draft a quarterback in April's draft, with the only notable move at the position being a two-year contract to Taylor Heinicke to serve as a high-floor backup.

While he'll go into the season unchallenged as a starter, it doesn't exactly speak to Ridder's performance level that Howard failed to remember his name. If Ridder was out on the field smoking Dolphins defensive backs with a series of jaw-dropping throws, odds are Howard and the rest of the secondary would have remembered him well.

The Falcons have posted matching 7-10 records in each of Arthur Smith's first two seasons as coach, with quarterback being a major issue in both years. If Ridder does in fact turn out to be forgettable, it's possible Smith's belief in him will ultimately cost the coach his job.