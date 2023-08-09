Cowboys Rumors: 'Not 1 Concrete Reason' Dak Prescott Doesn't Land New Contract

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Despite some talk early in the offseason about Dak Prescott receiving a contract extension, the Dallas Cowboys have yet to work out a new deal with the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, there's "absolutely not one concrete reason to believe the Cowboys won't extend Prescott's contract at some point."



Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones has said the team has "got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak," but he noted the team is locked into a long-term future with the veteran quarterback.

Jerry Jones told reporters in March the team's plans to extend Prescott were related to both their long-term championship hopes and salary cap flexibility.

Graziano noted the Cowboys were more focused on getting extensions done with players on rookie contracts before the start of the 2023 season than Prescott. Trevon Diggs got a five-year, $97 million extension prior to the start of training camp.

CeeDee Lamb has two years left on his rookie deal and is extension eligible, but the two sides have yet to agree to terms on a long-term contract. There's also the looming specter of Micah Parsons' contract when he becomes extension eligible next offseason.

Despite some handwringing about his interception total from last season, which has led to him addressing it multiple times this offseason, Prescott has a long track record of being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prescott has a 61-36 career record and has led the Cowboys to four playoff appearances in the past seven seasons. Dallas only made the postseason four times in 12 seasons from 2004 to '15.

The Cowboys have Prescott signed through the 2024 season. There's been no indication at this point the two sides won't eventually work out a new long-term deal, even if it doesn't happen before the start of this season.