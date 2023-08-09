Bargain Free Agents Patriots Must Target

Bargain Free Agents Patriots Must TargetAugust 9, 2023
The New England Patriots' offensive depth chart feels incomplete.
They missed out on DeAndre Hopkins, who signed with the Tennessee Titans, and their depth chart lacks star power compared to those of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
Bill Belichick and his staff may feel confident with the groups of running backs and wide receivers they currently have in training camp, but that may not be enough to win the AFC East or get into the postseason in a loaded conference.
New England's best bet at this point may be to find some bargains on the free-agent market and hope that type of player bolsters the depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Kenny Golladay
Surprise may be attached to the prospect of any team signing Kenny Golladay.
The 29-year-old had a woeful two-year spell with the New York Giants that finished with six catches for 81 yards last season.
Golladay earned a massive pay day from the Giants because of his back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Detroit Lions.
One 1,000-yard campaign could be seen as a fluke, but to do it twice with a struggling team is an impressive feat.
The Patriots could be more inclined to stick with their younger players on the wide receiver depth chart, such as Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas. But if they don't perform in preseason, a veteran signing could work.
Golladay would have to buy in to being on a low salary and playing in a No. 3 role at best behind Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, but it could work if Belichick can get the best out of him.
Rashard Higgins
Rashard Higgins proved throughout his six-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns that he can be a nice depth piece at wide receiver.
The 28-year-old caught over 20 passes in four of his six seasons with the Browns, but the one downfall that comes with signing him right now is he barely played for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.
Higgins played in three games and did not catch a single pass for the NFC South team.
If the Patriots believe the Colorado State product can help, he could be a bridge between Smith-Schuster and Parker and the younger wideouts on the roster.
At this point, the Patriots are better off searching for a No. 3 or No. 4 wideout if they are not happy with their depth.
Any chance of bringing in a superstar wide receiver passed by when DeAndre Hopkins chose to go to Tennessee.
Rex Burkhead
The Patriots are in an interesting spot at running back. They let Damien Harris walk in free agency and cut James Robinson after he signed at the start of the offseason.
Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris are Stevenson's backups at the moment.
Montgomery possesses some of the same qualities as free agent Rex Burkhead, but the Pats may need another veteran in the backfield if Strong and Harris do not progress as hoped.
Burkhead has familiarity with the Patriots from his four seasons with the franchise, so he would not need a ton of time to get up to speed if he signed at any point of the season.
The 33-year-old produced his single-season high of 37 receptions with the Houston Texans last year. And if Montgomery projects more as a slot receiver, he could slide into a backup role behind Stevenson.