Bargain Free Agents Patriots Must Target

1 of 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Surprise may be attached to the prospect of any team signing Kenny Golladay.

The 29-year-old had a woeful two-year spell with the New York Giants that finished with six catches for 81 yards last season.

Golladay earned a massive pay day from the Giants because of his back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Detroit Lions.

One 1,000-yard campaign could be seen as a fluke, but to do it twice with a struggling team is an impressive feat.

The Patriots could be more inclined to stick with their younger players on the wide receiver depth chart, such as Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas. But if they don't perform in preseason, a veteran signing could work.

Golladay would have to buy in to being on a low salary and playing in a No. 3 role at best behind Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, but it could work if Belichick can get the best out of him.