Red Sox News: Trevor Story Reinstated from IL After Elbow Injury Recovery

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Trevor Story is ready to make his 2023 season debut after recovering from an elbow injury.

The Boston Red Sox activated the veteran shortstop from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday. To make room for Story on the roster, Boston designated infielder Yu Chang for assignment.

Story confirmed Monday that he would be activated in a pregame interview with NESN ahead of a matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

"I think just getting the games under the belt was a big part of the progress," Story said. "Felt like the work went really well down in Portland and Worcester. Kind of a mini spring training is what it took for me to feel like the body and everything's ready to go. … I'm ready to go now. So, I'm excited."

Story will bat third in Tuesday's game against the Royals at Fenway Park, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery on the right ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow in January and it was unclear at the time if he would even play this year.

The Red Sox have struggled to replace Story in the infield this season with the likes of Chang, Pablo Reyes and Luis Urías seeing time at short. Kiké Hernandez also played at shortstop but Boston traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

The Red Sox signed Story to a six-year, $140 million deal ahead of the 2022 season and he primarily played second base last season with Xander Bogaerts at shortstop. With Bogaerts having signed a deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency ahead of the 2023 campaign, Story will primarily play at short this year.

Story's first season with the Red Sox in 2022 was somewhat disappointing following an impressive run with the Colorado Rockies. He slashed .238/.303/.434 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI in 94 games.

Still, his return is more than welcomed in Boston as the Red Sox battle for an American League wild card spot. While the team is well out of the division race with a 58-54 record, Boston sits just five games back of a wild card berth.