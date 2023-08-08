LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, More NBA 2K24 Gameplay Photos Released

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

The release of NBA 2K24 is right around the corner, and we're finally getting a first look of what some of the league's biggest stars will look like in the latest iteration of the video game.

NBA 2K24 released some gameplay photos on Tuesday, highlighted by the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Phoenix Suns veteran Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, and the graphics look outstanding:

NBA 2K24 is available for preorder in four different versions—NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition, NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition, NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition.

The release of gameplay photos is only the beginning of what NBA 2K24 has in store for basketball fans over the next few weeks.

The week of Aug. 14 is highlighted by the gameplay with pro play unveiling, and the week of Aug. 21 is highlighted by the unveiling of Mamba Moments, among other modes. The week of Aug. 28 will bring with it more details about MyCareer, The City and MyTeam.

NBA 2K24 is slated to release on Sept. 8, which is just one month away.