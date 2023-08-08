Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Tuesday Scores and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Little League World Series regional action continues on Tuesday with seven games, including two title matchups in the Southwest and Southeast to determine who goes to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for a shot at being called world champions.

Here's a look at the schedule alongside quick recaps of each game.

Tuesday, August 8 Regional Schedule (All Times ET)

Midwest: Iowa 9, Nebraska 3

(Iowa plays the loser of North Dakota vs. South Dakota in a semifinal on Thursday. Nebraska is eliminated.)

Mid-Atlantic: Maryland vs. Delaware (12 p.m.)

(Winner plays the loser of Pennsylvania vs. Washington D.C. in a semifinal on Thursday.)

Southwest: Texas East vs. Louisiana (1 p.m.)

(Winner advances to Little League World Series.)

Great Lakes: Ohio vs. Kentucky (3 p.m.)

(Winner plays Illinois in regional final on Wednesday.)

Southeast: Tennessee vs. Florida (5 p.m.)

(Winner advances to Little League World Series.)

Mid-Atlantic: Pennsylvania vs. Washington, D.C. (7 p.m.)

(Winner advances to the regional final on Friday. Loser plays the Maryland vs. Delaware winner on Thursday.)

Mountain: Nevada vs. Utah (9 p.m.)

(Winner advances to the final on Friday. Loser plays Montana in a semifinal on Thursday.)

All regional brackets can be found on LLWS website.

Midwest: Iowa 9, Nebraska 3

Iowa scored seven unanswered runs (two in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth) to put this game away.

Both teams scored two in the first before Iowa added another pair in the third on a two-out rally. A walk, a hit-by-pitch, a single and then a two-run hit with the bases loaded did the job.

Iowa kept it going with two-out rallies in the fifth. A hit-by-pitch, two singles, a walk, another hit-by-pitch and a walk led to three more runs.

An RBI single and a run off a wild pitch closed the Iowa scoring in the sixth.