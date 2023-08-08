Patriots Rumors: Trey Flowers Agrees to Contract After Lions, Dolphins Stints

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Veteran edge-rusher Trey Flowers will call Gillette Stadium home once again after agreeing to a deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Flowers spent his first four years in the NFL with the Patriots before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2019. He was a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2022, recording four tackles in four appearances.

The 29-year-old had a productive run in New England. After injuries limited him to one game as a rookie in 2015, he had 21 sacks and 25 tackles for loss over the next three years.

When it came to Flowers' on-field value, the market spoke for itself as the Lions handed him a five-year, $96 million contract. He provided a solid return out of the gate, finishing with seven sacks and 51 tackles in his first season with Detroit. Then he managed to make just 14 appearances across 2020 and 2021 before the team decided to move on.

Flowers brings depth and experience to a front seven that returns its top three sack leaders.

Matt Judon earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod after posting a career-high 15.5 sacks. He was supplemented by Josh Uche (11.5) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (7.5).

The Patriots bolstered their defensive line earlier in the offseason by selecting Georgia Tech's Keion White in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. White was the No. 7 edge-rusher in Bleacher Report's final big board.

Flowers will have some utility as a situational pass-rusher, or New England might envision him as a mentor of sorts for the team's younger defenders.