    Anthony Edwards, Team USA Rout Puerto Rico in Showcase Game Ahead of FIBA World Cup

    Jack MurrayAugust 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 7: (EDITORS NOTE: Dunk sequence 2 of 6) Anthony Edwards #10 of the Senior Men's National Team drives to the basket during the 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game against the Puerto Rican National Team on August 7, 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    With the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup just a few weeks away, Team U.S.A had its first action in a scrimmage against Puerto Rico.

    It was close at halftime, with the U.S. leading by just seven points. However, a dominant second half helped the U.S. earn a 117-74 victory.

    Anthony Edwards and Cameron Johnson led Team U.S.A in scoring with 15 points each while Mikal Bridges was right behind them with 14.

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    BI sends it back 🚫<br><br>Ant-man throws it down 🔨<br><br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/1vbNtOOq1P">pic.twitter.com/1vbNtOOq1P</a>

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    Cam takes flight 🛫 <br><br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> <br>📺 Watch on FS1 <a href="https://t.co/xHBeJkWUDh">pic.twitter.com/xHBeJkWUDh</a>

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    Mikal doin' it all<br><br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a><br>📺 FS1 <a href="https://t.co/BzLxfcB5TN">pic.twitter.com/BzLxfcB5TN</a>

    Jaren Jackson Jr, Bobby Portis, Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram also reached double figures, with Jackson Jr. scoring 12 and the latter three each scoring 11.

    Puerto Rico's Tremont Waters led all scorers with 17 points while George Conditt IV had 12 and Jordan Howard had 13.

    The crowd had some star representation and others who were not in attendance were showing their appreciation for those representing the U.S. on the national stage.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KD and Draymond court side at the USA vs. Puerto Rico game 👀 <a href="https://t.co/0QiOQous0f">pic.twitter.com/0QiOQous0f</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    A-R you so COLD man!!! 🫡🙏🏾👑 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamUSA</a>🇺🇸

    In addition to the famous fans, basketball enthusiasts shared praise for how dominant the U.S. team looks as it inches toward the World Cup.

    Max Chark @maxie27

    I never thought USA vs Puerto Rico would have a stranglehold on me rn, summer really does it to you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a>

    Automatic @automaticnba

    USA on an 18-0 vs Puerto Rico rn

    Hart Nation @JoshHartMuse

    USA have beat Puerto Rico with a score of 117-74. Jalen Brunson looked sharp. He was great at getting to the hoop with either hand, facilitating the floor, and as always in the mid range area. USA's next game is Aug. 12th vs Slovenia at 12:30 PM. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> <a href="https://t.co/fIvT3L06kg">pic.twitter.com/fIvT3L06kg</a>

    The U.S. will now have additional tune-up games against Slovenia and Spain before the tournament games. Both nations are ranked within the Top-10 internationally, with Spain holding the No. 1 ranking.