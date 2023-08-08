Anthony Edwards, Team USA Rout Puerto Rico in Showcase Game Ahead of FIBA World Cup

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

With the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup just a few weeks away, Team U.S.A had its first action in a scrimmage against Puerto Rico.

It was close at halftime, with the U.S. leading by just seven points. However, a dominant second half helped the U.S. earn a 117-74 victory.

Anthony Edwards and Cameron Johnson led Team U.S.A in scoring with 15 points each while Mikal Bridges was right behind them with 14.

Jaren Jackson Jr, Bobby Portis, Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram also reached double figures, with Jackson Jr. scoring 12 and the latter three each scoring 11.

Puerto Rico's Tremont Waters led all scorers with 17 points while George Conditt IV had 12 and Jordan Howard had 13.

The crowd had some star representation and others who were not in attendance were showing their appreciation for those representing the U.S. on the national stage.

In addition to the famous fans, basketball enthusiasts shared praise for how dominant the U.S. team looks as it inches toward the World Cup.

The U.S. will now have additional tune-up games against Slovenia and Spain before the tournament games. Both nations are ranked within the Top-10 internationally, with Spain holding the No. 1 ranking.