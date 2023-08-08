Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft Strategy, Cheatsheet Entering Preseason Week 1August 8, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft Strategy, Cheatsheet Entering Preseason Week 1
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason is here.
The Hall of Fame Game is already in the books—the Cleveland Browns scored a 21-16 triumph over the New York Jets—and the rest of the slate will roll out between Thursday and Sunday.
Call it the start of the most wonderful time of the year, at least for football fanatics and fanatical fantasy football players. For the latter, this is the time to fine-tune draft strategies and put them into practice with mock drafts.
To help you maximize this time, we've tossed together some strategic tips for mock drafts, then highlighted our top-30 point-per-reception rankings and top sleepers at the primary positions.
Tips to Remember
Tailor Your Mocks to Your League's Specifics
While mock drafts can be useful in myriad ways, the biggest benefit of the exercise is getting you prepared for your league's actual talent grab. So, make sure your mock draft room is as close to the real thing as you can make it by customizing the league settings to match your number of teams, roster size and scoring format.
Tiers Over Rankings
While there's something admittedly comforting about numerical rankings, the truth is there's often little separation between consecutive picks. Sometimes, the difference might be negligible at best between players separated by 10 spots.
That's why you want to take whatever rankings list you trust—or, ideally, craft one of your own—and then break it down into tiers of players you roughly value the same. That way you can pinpoint which position groups might allow you to wait another round before addressing and which must be addressed the next time you're on the clock.
Think Outside the Box
Any mock draft you participate in should teach you something. The best way to ensure that happens is by running some experiments so you can see the final results.
How would the back end of your roster hold up if you opened a draft with three consecutive running backs or receivers? If you take a quarterback early, how much do you like—or dislike—your running back and receiving groups? Tinker with your approach, and you might wind up finding one you favor even more than what you typically utilize.
Mistakes to Avoid
Don't Go Off the Wall
Because we recommend some experimenting in mock drafts, we need to make this clear: Always stay within the realm of reality. Taking a fifth-round pick in the first round gives you no useful information at all, and it distorts the data for your fellow mock drafters as well.
Think of the experimenting as things you don't normally try but could reasonably see someone else doing. If it doesn't meet that criteria, then don't bring that nonsensical idea to the mock draft room.
Don't Ignore the 'Safe' Selections
While you'll have your own preferred targets, don't completely ignore the recommended picks or top-ranked players on whichever site you're using. If nothing else, this can help you pick up on which highly ranked players are being discounted in draft rooms and could create a bargain opportunity in your actual draft.
These Results Aren't Set in Stone
All draft rooms are different, and mock draft rooms differ more than most. While you can pick up potentially helpful trends, just remember the specific results have no bearing on your league's draft. Don't bank on some slipping or falling just because it happened in a couple of mocks.
Cheatsheet
Top-30 PPR Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
11. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
15. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
16. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
18. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
19. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
20. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
21. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
23. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
24. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
28. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
29. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
30. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
Sleepers to Target
Quarterback: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Running back: Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos
Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
Tight end: Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions