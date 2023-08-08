Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft Strategy, Cheatsheet Entering Preseason Week 1

1 of 3

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tailor Your Mocks to Your League's Specifics



While mock drafts can be useful in myriad ways, the biggest benefit of the exercise is getting you prepared for your league's actual talent grab. So, make sure your mock draft room is as close to the real thing as you can make it by customizing the league settings to match your number of teams, roster size and scoring format.



Tiers Over Rankings



While there's something admittedly comforting about numerical rankings, the truth is there's often little separation between consecutive picks. Sometimes, the difference might be negligible at best between players separated by 10 spots.



That's why you want to take whatever rankings list you trust—or, ideally, craft one of your own—and then break it down into tiers of players you roughly value the same. That way you can pinpoint which position groups might allow you to wait another round before addressing and which must be addressed the next time you're on the clock.



Think Outside the Box



Any mock draft you participate in should teach you something. The best way to ensure that happens is by running some experiments so you can see the final results.



How would the back end of your roster hold up if you opened a draft with three consecutive running backs or receivers? If you take a quarterback early, how much do you like—or dislike—your running back and receiving groups? Tinker with your approach, and you might wind up finding one you favor even more than what you typically utilize.

