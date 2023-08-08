Chiefs GM: We Have 'No Intentions' of Trading Chris Jones; DT Deserves 'Big Contract'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs want defensive tackle Chris Jones to be a Chief for life.

This comes as the four-time Pro Bowler continues to hold out as he seeks a contract extension, and general manager Brett Veach said that coming to terms with Jones is the only solution on the table.

"I think for all parties, I think the best resolution would be for him to end his career as a Chief—and get that financial security—and for us to do what we had set out to do, and that's to work through last offseason with this offseason in mind and get some young guys, which we did that, and then focus on this year and getting Chris done," Veach said, per Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. "Hopefully, we get this resolved, but we have no intentions of making a trade."

Veach then elaborated by saying that he understands why Jones wants a pay increase and that he wants to get the deal done.

"He's a great player, and he wants a big contract. He deserves a big contract, and I don't think there's any surprises in that regard," Veach told the Kansas City Star on Monday. "But there's just some hurdles we have to work through in regards to how we can keep this thing going for the short- and long-term. But we've never wavered on, 'This is a guy that we want to exhaust all of our efforts to get done,' because that's how much we think of him."

Jones had 15.5 sacks in 2022, which tied for his career-high and gave him a career total of 65. The seven-year veteran also had 44 tackles, four passes defended, a fumble recovery and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

He has one season at $19.5 million remaining on his contract, and the 30-year-old's decision to hold out is to try to land a long-term deal with the franchise.

Jones is a catalyst for a Chiefs defense that has won two Super Bowls in the past four seasons, and his absence would be difficult to replace. Veach acknowledged that getting him back on the field is key.

"It wouldn't be as good as one with (him), and I think we certainly acknowledge that. I mean, he's the guy that makes everything tick," Veach said. "I think that's apparent to us, and that's why—going into the offseason and even to where we are now—that's why our mindset is to continue to work hard to get something done with him, because that's how we feel about him."