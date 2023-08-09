Everything You Need to Know About 2023 FIBA World Cup

4 of 5

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

1. Luka Dončić, Slovenia

This is pretty obvious. Luka Dončić isn’t just the best player in this tournament, he’ll likely be in the argument for best player in the world during the 2023-24 season.

He’s entered the perennial MVP phase of his career, can score 30 with relative ease against both NBA and international defenses, reads the floor like few players in league history and is only 24 years old.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a first-team All-NBA campaign and now has a chance to show off his superstar leap for a team with legitimate championship aspirations.

With his ability to play with pace and score inside the three-point line, his game should transfer just fine to international play.

3. Jamal Murray, Canada

Coming off an all-time great playoff run that ended with a championship, Jamal Murray has a real argument for the No. 2 spot here. His knack for making big plays and hitting tough shots in the highest leverage moments will come in handy during this tournament.

4. Lauri Markkanen, Finland

One of the most dynamic interior finishers and floor spacers in the league last season, Lauri Markkanen used 2022’s EuroBasket as a springboard to his breakout NBA campaign. Another international competition as his country’s star should offer another confidence boost.

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Dominican Republic

Karl-Anthony Towns will be one of the best shooters in the tournament. And as the lone star for Dominican Republic, he’ll get plenty of shots up. But his shortcomings as a defensive anchor may be more magnified under this circumstance too.

6. Kristaps Porziņģis, Latvia

Coming off perhaps the best offensive season of his career, Kristaps Porziņģis is primed to lead Latvia toward medal contention with three-level scoring and some of the best rim protection instincts in the tournament.

7. Rudy Gobert, France

While he’s long been underrated as an offensive player (his rim-running and finishing is far more valuable than many realize), Rudy Gobert has never really been featured in the NBA like he is for France. His defense, the occasionally dominant offensive game and a strong supporting cast will have the French in the hunt for a championship.

8. Franz Wagner, Germany

Franz Wagner is one of the NBA’s more intriguing young forwards, and like many others featured here, he’s closer to the top of the pecking order on his national team. In fact, as Dennis Schröder continues to age toward 30 and possibly decline, Wagner could be the cornerstone of this team.

9. Josh Giddey, Australia

Like Edwards with Team USA, Josh Giddey has a chance to be the top dog on his team, lead it to the medal stand and take another developmental leap on one of the game’s biggest stages. His combination of size and playmaking should help the NBA-talent-laden Australian team have a chance against anyone.

10. Jordan Clarkson, Philippines

A totally unleashed Jordan Clarkson on a team devoid of other NBA players could be quite the spectacle. If he’s off, the Philippines could go down in a blaze of glory; if he’s on, we could witness some epic scoring performances.