Report: Richard Sherman to Join Skip Bayless, 'Undisputed' After Shannon Sharpe Exit

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

FS1 has found its replacement for Shannon Sharpe.

Former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman will join Undisputed as a host alongside Skip Bayless, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. He'll "go at it with Bayless on around 50-100 shows per year, mostly during football season," Marchand added.

Sherman is also retaining his role as a host on Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football studio show.

There is an agreement in place between Sherman and FS1 but no deal has been signed, according to Marchand. FS1 is also interested in Keyshawn Johnson joining the show, Marchand added.

Sharpe left Undisputed in June amid tension between himself and Bayless.

Sherman has history with Bayless dating back to his playing days, and the two had a run in on the analyst's old show, ESPN's First Take, more than ten years ago.

Among the comments exchanged, the former Seahawk told Bayless that he had never accomplished anything in life, and Bayless clapped back by telling the five-time Pro Bowler that he had accomplished more than he ever had in football.

Bayless addressed his clash with Sherman on The Skip Bayless Show in May 2022:

Sherman was an elite cornerback in the NFL from 2011-21, spending seven of his 11 seasons with the Seahawks before joining the San Francisco 49ers from 2018-20 and ending his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

In addition to being a five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman was a three-time All-Pro and he helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl in 2014.

Aside from his play on the field, Sherman became known for being a great trash-talker, frequently getting inside his opponents' heads. His personality was made for television, and now he'll team up with Bayless for what should be a highly entertaining show on FS1.