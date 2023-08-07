Warriors' Klay Thompson Regrets 4 Rings Taunt to Devin Booker: 'I Was in My Feelings'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Klay Thompson is willing to admit when he was in the wrong.

During an appearance on "Podcast P with Paul George", Thompson spoke about his October 2022 spat with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker that saw the Warriors star chirp his opponent by stating that he had won four rings in the NBA. Thompson said the moment was based on his emotions running hot after having a difficult game.

"I was in my feelings though, And Book was busting my ass that day," Thompson said. "I was not where I need to be. You know, stuff doesn't age well, and that didn't age well for me. I don't need to be flexing four rings, bro. Like everybody knows that. That's on Wikipedia."

Thompson elaborated by saying that his actions in the game, which the Warriors lost 134-105 after Thompson got ejected for the first time in his NBA career, were something he does not look back on fondly.

"My game wasn't where it was at and we all get insecure at times," Thompson said. "I'm man enough to admit that we all have out moments of weakness. I'm not really proud of that one."

He then said that he had a lot of appreciation for Booker as a player and how he has developed into a star despite rotating co-star's and lots of turnover at the head coaching position.

Thompson won his four rings in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and is a five-time All-Star. He, along with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, have defined the Warriors team that is constantly a threat in the Western Conference.

Booker and the Suns have not met this Warriors team in the playoffs yet but are also becoming a consistent threat in the same conference. They reached the 2021 NBA Finals and have reached the conference semi-finals in the last two seasons.

A playoff series between the two could very well be a reality in the near future, but don't expect Thompson to repeat his actions from that October night.