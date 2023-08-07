Astros Visit President Joe Biden, White House to Celebrate 2022 World Series Title

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Houston Astros took advantage of an off day on their road trip to face the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles by paying a visit to the White House.

Houston visited President Joe Biden and celebrated its 2022 World Series crown on Monday:

The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games in last year's Fall Classic, which gave the organization its second championship in six years. This one came with less controversy than the 2017 one, which has been attached to the sign-stealing scandal in the ensuing years.

Biden was given an honorary jersey with the No. 46 on it and joked with Astros manager Dusty Baker that they are in similar situations given their age. As Josh Boak and Colleen Long of the Associated Press noted, Baker became the oldest manager to win a World Series at 73 years old, while Biden became the oldest president elected at 77 years old in 2020.

"People counted you out saying you were past your prime," Biden said. "Hell, I know something about that."

As Baker looked ahead to trying to earn a visit back to White House, he noted that his team is preparing for a series against the Orioles, which he said was probably "the biggest series that Baltimore has had in a while" (at the 13:50 mark in the video):

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña was among those in attendance, which was notable since he won the World Series MVP as a rookie.

He slashed .400/.423/.600 with one home run and three RBI during the series win over the Phillies. The performance capped off an incredible first season in the major leagues that saw him win a Gold Glove and take home the American League Championship Series MVP as well for his showing against the Yankees.

Peña was the star of the World Series, but it was the Astros pitching staff that turned around the momentum after Philadelphia won two of the first three games.

Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to pitch a no-hitter in a 5-0 win in Game 4. Houston won the next two contests to clinch the championship.

The Astros could play themselves in a position to visit the White House again next year.

While they are 2.5 games behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West, they have one of the AL's three wild-card spots at 64-49 and figure to be dangerous against any team they face in the postseason.