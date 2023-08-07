X

MLB

    Guardians' High-A Team Trolls Tim Anderson With Promotion After José Ramírez Fight

    Erin WalshAugust 7, 2023

    Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

    If your name is Tim, Monday is your lucky day.

    Thanks to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson's brawl with Guardians slugger José Ramírez, Cleveland's High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, are running a special promotion for people named Tim.

    The Captains dubbed this week "José Ramírez Appreciation Week," and every fan named Tim will get a free ticket to sit on the grass at the team's stadium for matchups against the South Bend Cubs.

    Lake County is also running a few other promotions inspired by the fight:

    Lake County Captains @LCCaptains

    Jose Ramirez Appreciation Week 🎉<br><br>- ALL fans named Tim get a FREE TICKET to sit down on the grass<br>- Wear your Ramirez jersey and get a FREE BAM BAM in the Cargo Hold<br>- Home Run Punch Derby<br>- Punch Out Competition in the 80's Arcade<br><br>your tickets here ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/FhjT0doFIk">https://t.co/FhjT0doFIk</a> <a href="https://t.co/qa248gSQjv">pic.twitter.com/qa248gSQjv</a>

    Anderson was suspended six games and Ramírez for three for their involvement in a bench-clearing brawl during Saturday's game between the White Sox and Guardians.

    The fight started after Ramírez slid into second base, manned by Anderson, on a double in the bottom of the sixth inning. The two exchanged punches, with Anderson hitting the infield dirt after a punch to the face, before the benches cleared.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN CLEVELAND 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSWhiteSox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSWhiteSox</a>)<a href="https://t.co/rb8aPbBtZo">pic.twitter.com/rb8aPbBtZo</a>

    Both Anderson and Ramírez are appealing their suspensions. The White Sox and Guardians are not scheduled to play each other for the remainder of the regular season.

