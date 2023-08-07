Guardians' High-A Team Trolls Tim Anderson With Promotion After José Ramírez Fight

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

If your name is Tim, Monday is your lucky day.

Thanks to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson's brawl with Guardians slugger José Ramírez, Cleveland's High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, are running a special promotion for people named Tim.

The Captains dubbed this week "José Ramírez Appreciation Week," and every fan named Tim will get a free ticket to sit on the grass at the team's stadium for matchups against the South Bend Cubs.

Lake County is also running a few other promotions inspired by the fight:

Anderson was suspended six games and Ramírez for three for their involvement in a bench-clearing brawl during Saturday's game between the White Sox and Guardians.

The fight started after Ramírez slid into second base, manned by Anderson, on a double in the bottom of the sixth inning. The two exchanged punches, with Anderson hitting the infield dirt after a punch to the face, before the benches cleared.

Both Anderson and Ramírez are appealing their suspensions. The White Sox and Guardians are not scheduled to play each other for the remainder of the regular season.