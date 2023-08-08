Dalvin Cook and Other NFL Free Agents Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

1 of 4

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No defensive capability is more desired in the modern NFL than pass rushing. A strong edge defender can help neutralize opposing quarterbacks and win games. Because of that, it's a bit strange that a solid pass-rusher like Jadeveon Clowney is looking for a new home with less than a month to go before the 2023 season.

He may not have lived up to his billing as the top overall pick in 2014, but Clowney still had a solid run with the Houston Texans between 2014 and 2018. He's now firmly in the mercenary stage of his career, having played for three different teams in the four seasons since he left Houston after making the last of three consecutive Pro Bowls.

Clowney most recently suited up for the Cleveland Browns, participating in 26 games over the last two years. He started his tenure with that club on a high note, recording nine sacks while augmenting superstar edge-rusher Myles Garrett. He came back down to earth in 2022, however, and only notched a pair of sacks while missing five contests due to injury. While Clowney is clearly declining now that he's on the wrong side of 30, he can still be an asset for many defenses. The 6'5", 250-pounder is not only a viable pass-rusher, but he's also one of the more standout run-stoppers at the position.

Clowney was recently spotted working out near his home in Houston. When asked about potentially returning to the Texans, the South Carolina product said he would be open to a reunion (per Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston):

"It would be nice. All my family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them. ... You never know. You never know what will happen. You never know what's in front of you. I see what they've got here. They're putting the pieces together."

The Texans have over $12 million in cap space and a need for more veterans to complement the young prospects littering this roster. Pairing Clowney with Will Anderson Jr.—the prized edge-rusher the team just selected at No. 3 overall—could help Houston make a leap into contention as early as the 2023 season.