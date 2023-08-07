France vs. Morocco: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

France vs. Morocco: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023August 7, 2023
France will try to become the fifth European side to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday against Morocco (7 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).
Les Bleues are aiming for their fourth consecutive World Cup quarterfinal berth. They were knocked out in the final eight of the last two tournaments.
France looked like it was going to face Germany as the Group F winner in the matchup with the Group H runner-up, but that changed on the chaotic final matchday in Group H.
Morocco pulled off a victory over Colombia, its second of the tournament, and Germany failed to beat South Korea. Those results put Morocco into the knockout round for the first time in its World Cup history.
France is viewed as a heavy favorite to move on and set up a clash with co-host Australia. A Morocco win would go down as one of the most stunning results in a tournament that has had its share of shocking moments.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Money Line
France (-750; bet $750 to win $100)
Morocco (+1400; bet $100 to win $1,400)
Draw After 90 Minutes (+700)
To Advance to Next Round
France (-1600)
Morocco (+800)
Over/Under
Over 3.5 Goals (+125)
Under 3.5 Goals (-155)
France After 4th Straight Quarterfinal Berth
Reaching the World Cup quarterfinals is the minimum expectation for France.
Les Bleues made it to the final eight in 2011, 2015 and in 2019 on home soil, and another berth is expected to be clinched on Thursday.
France put on a clinic in its final Group F contest, as it pushed six goals past Panama in a match in which it had to win to secure first place.
The French defense did concede on three occasions against the Central American side, but it did not have Wendie Renard patrolling the back line. Renard was one of a few French stars rested ahead of the knockout round.
A fresh Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer at forward should give France an extra edge against a Moroccan side that had to fight through its three group-stage matches to reach this point,.
France has to hope the result is confirmed after 90 minutes. It opened the knockout phase with a win on penalties against England in 2011 and it went to extra time against Brazil in 2019.
Two of the six completed quarterfinals went to penalties, but that is the last thing France wants with co-host Australia awaiting it in the final eight if it beats Morocco. France needs to be fresh for what will be a true away game.
Morocco Looking to Continue Dream World Cup Run
Morocco was not expected to reach this point of the tournament, especially at the expense of Germany.
The Lionesses of Atlas defeated Colombia and South Korea by 1-0 score lines after they dropped a 6-0 result to Germany in their opener.
Morocco's resiliency in Group H paid off as Germany struggled to pick up another victory against Colombia and South Korea.
A strong defensive performance is massive for Morocco to stay in the match against France. It enters Adelaide with an 180-minute shutout streak.
The longer that shutout streak progresses into Tuesday, the better shot Morocco has of pulling off one of the all-time upsets in the World Cup knockout round.
Morocco likely can't win a high-scoring match with France, but if it keeps the game scoreless and needs to find the back of the net once, it could prolong into extra time or penalties.
