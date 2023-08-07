France vs. Morocco: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images

France will try to become the fifth European side to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday against Morocco (7 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

Les Bleues are aiming for their fourth consecutive World Cup quarterfinal berth. They were knocked out in the final eight of the last two tournaments.

France looked like it was going to face Germany as the Group F winner in the matchup with the Group H runner-up, but that changed on the chaotic final matchday in Group H.

Morocco pulled off a victory over Colombia, its second of the tournament, and Germany failed to beat South Korea. Those results put Morocco into the knockout round for the first time in its World Cup history.

France is viewed as a heavy favorite to move on and set up a clash with co-host Australia. A Morocco win would go down as one of the most stunning results in a tournament that has had its share of shocking moments.