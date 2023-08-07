Lakers Rumors: Christian Wood 'the Top Choice'; LAL Feels They Offer 'Best Situation'

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

As they put the finishing touches on their roster ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers might be zeroing in on veteran center Christian Wood.

The Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported last Friday that Wood "still seems like the top choice."

"If Wood is waiting for a heftier paycheck than the league minimum that the Lakers can offer, so be it," Woike wrote. "But if his market is the minimum, and here in early August it sure seems like it is, the Lakers believe they offer the best situation for the talented big man."

Woike previously reported on July 19 the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat were possible landing spots for the 27-year-old and provided some insight as to why he's still available:

"Sources around the league point to two major deficiencies. One, despite the blocked shots, Wood's contributions on defense are lacking, frustrating former coaches and teammates. And two, there seems to be a disconnect between what Wood thinks of his place in the league and how the league as a whole views him. There are related concerns about his professionalism."

If Wood were to sign with the Lakers, they'd be his eighth team since entering the NBA in 2015-16. The Dallas Mavericks made a relatively big bet on him last offseason, sending a first-round pick to the Houston Rockets to acquire him, and they were reportedly ready to cut bait by the time the February trade deadline rolled around.

Wood still managed to average 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in a reserve role for Dallas. Nobody questions his ability to fill out the stat sheet, but his defensive failings are tough to overlook.

Wood would nevertheless be a nice alternative to Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt for Los Angeles. Hayes is a natural rim protector who has never averaged more than 9.3 points in a season.

Proving he can thrive off the bench for the Lakers might also help rebuild Wood's value and put him in position to earn a better payday next summer.