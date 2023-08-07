WWE SummerSlam 2023 Sets Records with $8.5M Gate, $7M Sponsorship, Viewership, Merch

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

WWE's "Biggest Party of the Summer" turned out to be its grandest in history.

The company announced SummerSlam smashed all-time revenue records for a non-WrestleMania event, generating $8.5 million at the gate at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, plus $7 million in sponsorships from C4, Rocket Mortgage and Slim Jim for Saturday's premium live event.

SummerSlam was also among the three highest-rated PLEs broadcast on Peacock while also blasting previous records in merchandise sales. WWE says merch sales for the 2023 SummerSlam event were up 60 percent from the previous record set in 2021 amid a partnership with Fanatics.

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in the main event Saturday night, with Jimmy Uso interfering and super-kicking his brother in a polarizing swerve to the ongoing Bloodline feud.

It's likely we'll have to wait until Friday's SmackDown for an explanation for Jimmy's actions, which will almost certainly lead to a Uso vs. Uso matchup at an upcoming PLE. Reigns is set up for an extended hiatus after defeating Jey Uso and retaining his Tribal Chief moniker if his social media posts are any indication.

Monday's Raw will undoubtedly feature Cody Rhodes reacting to his win over Brock Lesnar, which led to the Beast Incarnate raising Rhodes' hand in front of the Ford Field crowd. The American Nightmare has been embroiled in a months-long feud with Lesnar, but winning the rubber match could set Rhodes up to begin his chase for championship gold.

The fallout from Finn Balor's loss to Seth Rollins in their World Heavyweight Championship match could lead to a continued fracturing of The Judgment Day stable. Balor and Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest have had tensions in recent weeks that will no doubt be exacerbated by Rollins putting Balor away with a stomp on top of the briefcase Priest put in the ring.

The only championship to change hands Saturday actually did so twice. Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Women's Championship but saw her reign end in seconds when Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

SummerSlam also featured Logan Paul defeating Ricochet in a high-flying opener, with the clip of Samantha Irvin announcing Paul's win generating 30 million views on social in less than 24 hours.

Gunther retaining his Intercontinental championship with a win over Drew McIntyre, and Shayna Baszler defeating Ronda Rousey in an MMA rules match. LA Knight was victorious in a Slim Jim-sponsored 25-man battle royale.

