Bargain Free Agents Browns Must Target

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Some NFL teams have remained active on the free-agent market after training camps opened. That hasn't exactly been the case for the Cleveland Browns, though.

Still, there's plenty of time for the Browns to address some of their remaining needs by bringing in a value free agent or two over the next few weeks. They could strengthen their roster by doing so ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Cleveland still has some areas that could either be upgraded or would benefit from increased depth. And there are noteworthy players still without teams for the upcoming year.

Here are some bargain free agents who the Browns may want to consider signing.