Bargain Free Agents Browns Must Target

Bargain Free Agents Browns Must TargetAugust 7, 2023
Some NFL teams have remained active on the free-agent market after training camps opened. That hasn't exactly been the case for the Cleveland Browns, though.
Still, there's plenty of time for the Browns to address some of their remaining needs by bringing in a value free agent or two over the next few weeks. They could strengthen their roster by doing so ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
Cleveland still has some areas that could either be upgraded or would benefit from increased depth. And there are noteworthy players still without teams for the upcoming year.
Here are some bargain free agents who the Browns may want to consider signing.
Shelby Harris, DT
In Cleveland's preseason opener vs. the New York Jets last Thursday, it became clear the team needed more depth at defensive tackle. While Dalvin Tomlinson will assume one starting role, there isn't a clear favorite for the other spot. And some of the candidates didn't exactly impress in the Hall of Fame Game.
Even before that, the Browns appeared to be in the market for a DT. Jordan Schultz of The Score reported on July 31 that Cleveland was hosting Shelby Harris for a visit.
Harris would be a solid addition to the interior of the Browns' defensive line. The 31-year-old has eight years of NFL experience and has started 58 games over the past four seasons. He had 44 tackles and two sacks while starting 15 games for the Seattle Seahawks last year.
It would make a lot of sense for Cleveland to sign Harris and plug him into the starting spot next to Tomlinson. The Browns would then no longer have any holes along their D-line.
Akiem Hicks, DL
Perhaps Cleveland should sign more than one defensive lineman to fortify the interior of its line. Or maybe an agreement with Harris doesn't come to fruition. Akiem Hicks could be another good target for the Browns to consider.
Hicks is coming off a bit of a down year, as he had 22 tackles and one sack in 11 games during his lone season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the 33-year-old has been a force in the past, as he collected 31 sacks in 77 games from 2016-21 with the Chicago Bears.
Cleveland needs to add as much depth as possible at defensive tackle, because that's clearly one of the weakest areas on its roster at the moment. The Tomlinson signing wasn't enough to completely fortify that position group.
While Hicks may not be a star player, he's a solid veteran who should be a good addition to the group. That's why he's somebody the Browns should consider signing this month.
J.D. McKissic, RB
With Kareem Hunt gone, Cleveland will likely be relying on Nick Chubb to carry an even larger workload during the upcoming season. And that's a good idea, considering he's among the best running backs in the NFL.
Still, the Browns' offense would benefit from having a No. 2 RB capable of coming in and producing solid results. Right now, they may not have a player like that on their roster.
J.D. McKissic seems like he'd be a great fit in Cleveland, especially because of his strong pass-catching ability. As a dual-threat back, he could thrive as a backup Browns RB who would also give quarterback Deshaun Watson another target to throw to.
The 29-year-old McKissic had 672 rushing yards, 1,159 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns in 35 games over the past three seasons with the Washington Commanders. He could bring a bit of a different dynamic to Cleveland's offense in 2023, should he sign.