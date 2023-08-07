Which Young NBA Star Would You Build Around from Last 5 Drafts?

1 of 6

But first! Here are some honorable mentions who probably have arguments to be in the top five (depending on what you value most in a prospect, which numbers you trust the most, etc.), arranged alphabetically by last name.

LaMelo Ball

Perhaps the toughest omission from the actual top five, LaMelo Ball is already an All-Star who combines size with playmaking and a way-ahead-of-schedule jumper. At this point, the biggest concern is probably durability, but if he can stay on the floor, he should have multiple more All-Star appearances in his future.

Paolo Banchero

If Ball being an “honorable mention” didn’t convince you how tough this exercise is, seeing 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero surely will. Banchero already has a 20-point-per-game season to his name, and he showed some point forward chops. But like plenty of other young players, he was inaccurate from the outside in Year 1.

Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane is already one of the game’s premier catch-and-shoot threats, and he started to show more as a creator in 2022-23. But he still seems like more of a high-end second option than a leading man.

Scottie Barnes

With Fred VanVleet gone, Scottie Barnes may get a chance to play a bit more point forward in 2023-24. That could elevate his prospects, especially if he’s surrounded by plenty of shooting.

Cade Cunningham

The combination of size and playmaking that Cade Cunningham brings is beyond intriguing. He has a “Luka Doncic lite” ceiling, but last season’s injury derailed his trajectory a bit. And his shooting in the NBA hasn’t come close to living up to where it was in college.

Scoot Henderson

As I said in the intro, playmaking is important. And 2023 draftee Scoot Henderson looks like a natural drive-and-draw-and-kick weapon who’ll be able to get past the first line of defense with relative ease. But he’s more of an unknown then everyone in the top five and his 2022-23 G-League shooting numbers (27.5 percent from three and 76.4 percent from the line) are at least mildly concerning.

Franz Wagner

He already seems lower than his teammate (Banchero) in the attention pecking order, but Franz Wagner was undoubtedly the better player in 2022-23. And like Banchero, he combines size, playmaking and scoring in a way that could make him a No. 1 guy.

Honestly, this slide could go on and on. There are arguments for Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey, Tyrese Maxey, Trey Murphy III, Alperen Sengun, Darius Garland, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and others, but you have to draw some lines somewhere. This exercise requires tough cuts, and we made them.