Yankees' Carlos Rodón Exits vs. Astros With Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The New York Yankees' difficult season continued on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Carlos Rodón was forced to exit a 9-7 loss against the Houston Astros in the third inning with what the team was calling left hamstring tightness.

Rodón, who gave up five runs in his short stint Sunday, was replaced by Jhony Brito.

The 30-year-old signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees this winter, but the results have been disastrous. He missed the first three months of the season with forearm and back issues, and since his return is just 1-4 across six starts with a monstrous 7.33 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 27 innings.

It's been that sort of season for the Yankees. At 58-54, they find themselves 12 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East and 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League's final Wild Card berth.

So the Yankees abstained from being major buyers at the MLB trade deadline this past week, much to the chagrin of their fans.

And now the pitching staff is looking thin.

Alongside Rodón's injury, Domingo Germán was ruled out for the remainder of the year after voluntarily going to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse.

Lindsey Adler of the Wall Street Journal reported that Germán "grew belligerent" in the clubhouse on Tuesday and smashed a television, flipped over a couch and had to be held in a sauna as the team waited for him to sweat the alcohol out of his system.

And Andy Martino of SNY reported that Germán "was under the influence of alcohol and did not appear in control of his emotions."

The return of Nestor Cortes should help bolster the rotation, and getting Luis Severino and Rodón back on track—once he's healthy—would do wonders for the team's diminishing postseason hopes.

For now, Brito likely will find himself back in the starting rotation.