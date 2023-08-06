X

    Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis' 3-Year, $186M Contract Includes Player Option

    Francisco RosaAugust 6, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a foul during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Following his record-breaking contract extension Friday, it appears that Los Angeles Lakers' star Anthony Davis will have a player option in the final year of his new deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

    Davis, 30, signed a three-year, $186 million extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2027-28 season, which will be the year that he has the option.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the deal includes the richest average annual value in NBA history at $62 million.

    The Lakers moved very quickly to lock down Davis for the long-term, getting the extension done on the very day that the eight-time All-Star became eligible for it. He had two years and $84 million left on his contract prior to his new-look contract.

    It's no wonder why Los Angeles was in a hurry to keep Davis around for as long as possible. He is still a pivotal piece to the franchise's success and was arguably the most important player on the team last season when healthy.

    Not to mention, it traded away a king's ransom to the New Orleans Pelicans when they acquired him in 2019.

    Davis averaged 26 points, 12.5 points and 2 blocks—shooting a career-high 56 percent from the floor—in 56 games last season. He helped lead a roster that made an incredible run to the Western Conference Finals as a seven-seed before being swept by the Denver Nuggets.

    Now, with a revamped roster that includes some fresh frontcourt help to help Davis return to the best version of himself—playing power forward—the Lakers are right in the mix to get their second title of the Davis and LeBron James era.