    Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Sunday Scores and Bracket Results

    Jack MurrayAugust 6, 2023

      SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 28: Fans watch the Little League World Series Championship game between the West Region team from Honolulu, Hawaii and the Caribbean Region team from Willemstad, Curacao at the Little League International Complex on August 28, 2022 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      Regional action continued Sunday in advance of the Little League World Series that is set to begin August 16.

      The Mountain and Mid-Atlantic regions opened up play while the other Great Lakes, Metro, Midwest, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West Regions all saw eliminations and advancements towards Williamsport, PA.

      Here's how the day's action went.

    Great Lakes Region Scores

      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • Ohio (New Albany Little League) vs. Kentucky (Lexington Eastern Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET
      • Michigan (Midland Northeast Little League) vs Indiana (Bedford Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    Metro Region Scores

      SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 28: Players warm up before the Little League World Series Championship game between the West Region team from Honolulu, Hawaii and the Caribbean Region team from Willemstad, Curacao at the Little League International Complex on August 28, 2022 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • Rhode Island (Smithfield Little League) vs. Connecticut (East Lyme Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    Mid-Atlantic Region Scores

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • Pennsylvania (Media Little League) def. Maryland (Montgomery County Little League), 6-2
      • Washington D.C. (Northwest Washington Little League) def. Delaware (M O T Little League), 4-0

      Full bracket available here

    Midwest Region Scores

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • Kansas (J L Hutchinson Baseball Little League) def. Missouri (Webb City Little League), 8-5
      • Iowa (Johnston Little League) def. Minnesota (Coon Rapids Andover American Little League), 11-5

      Full bracket available here

    Mountain Region Scores

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • Nevada (Henderson Little League) def. Montana (Boulder Arrowhead Little League), 6-1
      • Wyoming (Torrington Little League) vs Utah (Snow Canyon Little League), 3:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    New England Region Scores

      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • New Hampshire (Salem Little League) vs. Vermont (St. Johnsbury Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    Northwest Region Scores

      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • Oregon (Murrayhill Little League) vs. Vermont (Coeur d'Alene Little League), 10:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    Southeast Region Scores

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • Tennessee (Nolensville Little League) def. Virginia (Vienna Little League), 7-2
      • Florida (Lake Mary Little League) vs Georgia (Harris County Little League), 3:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    Southwest Region Scores

      Honolulu plays Curacao in a Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Honolulu won 13-3. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
      AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • Oklahoma (Tulsa National Little League) def. New Mexico (Roadrunner Little League), 9-1
      • Louisiana (Ascension Parish Little League) vs Texas East (Needville Little League), 5:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    West Region Scores

      The players of Curacao line the third baseline as the players from Honolulu line the first baseline before the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
      AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

      Results from Sunday's games included:

      • Northern California (Bollinger Canyon Little League) vs. Arizona (Canyon View Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    The Journey to Williamsport Continues

      Curacao plays Mexico at Lamade Stadium during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Curacao won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
      AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

      Offense was in demand once again during Sunday's action, but it was a bit more balanced.

      The Mid-Atlantic Regional opened up play with a pair of four-run games. Pennsylvania took down Maryland 6-2 in the opening game and solid pitching from Washington D.C. lifted them over Delaware 4-0.

      Kansas outlasted Missouri 8-5 to eliminate the latter from contention in the Midwest Regional. This set up another elimination game against Nebraska on Monday. Iowa also avoided elimination by capitalizing on chances against a gritty Minnesota team, winning 8-5. They will take on Wisconsin on Monday.

      The Mountain Region opened up with a tight contest between Nevada and Montana. It was a one-run game in the 5th, but a flurry of timely hitting helped Nevada take a 6-1 victory and remain in the winners bracket.

      Tennessee avoided elimination by handling Virginia 7-2 in the Southeast Regional, advancing to the losers bracket final.

      Oklahoma advanced to the final of the loser's bracket in the Southwest Regional by defeating New Mexico 9-1.

