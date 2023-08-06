Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Sunday Scores and Bracket Results

Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Sunday Scores and Bracket ResultsAugust 6, 2023
Regional action continued Sunday in advance of the Little League World Series that is set to begin August 16.
The Mountain and Mid-Atlantic regions opened up play while the other Great Lakes, Metro, Midwest, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West Regions all saw eliminations and advancements towards Williamsport, PA.
Here's how the day's action went.
Great Lakes Region Scores
- Ohio (New Albany Little League) vs. Kentucky (Lexington Eastern Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET
- Michigan (Midland Northeast Little League) vs Indiana (Bedford Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
Metro Region Scores
- Rhode Island (Smithfield Little League) vs. Connecticut (East Lyme Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
Mid-Atlantic Region Scores
- Pennsylvania (Media Little League) def. Maryland (Montgomery County Little League), 6-2
- Washington D.C. (Northwest Washington Little League) def. Delaware (M O T Little League), 4-0
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
Midwest Region Scores
- Kansas (J L Hutchinson Baseball Little League) def. Missouri (Webb City Little League), 8-5
- Iowa (Johnston Little League) def. Minnesota (Coon Rapids Andover American Little League), 11-5
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
Mountain Region Scores
- Nevada (Henderson Little League) def. Montana (Boulder Arrowhead Little League), 6-1
- Wyoming (Torrington Little League) vs Utah (Snow Canyon Little League), 3:00 P.M. ET
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
New England Region Scores
- New Hampshire (Salem Little League) vs. Vermont (St. Johnsbury Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
Northwest Region Scores
- Oregon (Murrayhill Little League) vs. Vermont (Coeur d'Alene Little League), 10:00 P.M. ET
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
Southeast Region Scores
- Tennessee (Nolensville Little League) def. Virginia (Vienna Little League), 7-2
- Florida (Lake Mary Little League) vs Georgia (Harris County Little League), 3:00 P.M. ET
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
Southwest Region Scores
- Oklahoma (Tulsa National Little League) def. New Mexico (Roadrunner Little League), 9-1
- Louisiana (Ascension Parish Little League) vs Texas East (Needville Little League), 5:00 P.M. ET
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
West Region Scores
- Northern California (Bollinger Canyon Little League) vs. Arizona (Canyon View Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET
Results from Sunday's games included:
Full bracket available here
The Journey to Williamsport Continues
Offense was in demand once again during Sunday's action, but it was a bit more balanced.
The Mid-Atlantic Regional opened up play with a pair of four-run games. Pennsylvania took down Maryland 6-2 in the opening game and solid pitching from Washington D.C. lifted them over Delaware 4-0.
Kansas outlasted Missouri 8-5 to eliminate the latter from contention in the Midwest Regional. This set up another elimination game against Nebraska on Monday. Iowa also avoided elimination by capitalizing on chances against a gritty Minnesota team, winning 8-5. They will take on Wisconsin on Monday.
The Mountain Region opened up with a tight contest between Nevada and Montana. It was a one-run game in the 5th, but a flurry of timely hitting helped Nevada take a 6-1 victory and remain in the winners bracket.
Tennessee avoided elimination by handling Virginia 7-2 in the Southeast Regional, advancing to the losers bracket final.
Oklahoma advanced to the final of the loser's bracket in the Southwest Regional by defeating New Mexico 9-1.