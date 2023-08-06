Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Sunday Scores and Bracket Results

11 of 11

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Offense was in demand once again during Sunday's action, but it was a bit more balanced.

The Mid-Atlantic Regional opened up play with a pair of four-run games. Pennsylvania took down Maryland 6-2 in the opening game and solid pitching from Washington D.C. lifted them over Delaware 4-0.

Kansas outlasted Missouri 8-5 to eliminate the latter from contention in the Midwest Regional. This set up another elimination game against Nebraska on Monday. Iowa also avoided elimination by capitalizing on chances against a gritty Minnesota team, winning 8-5. They will take on Wisconsin on Monday.

The Mountain Region opened up with a tight contest between Nevada and Montana. It was a one-run game in the 5th, but a flurry of timely hitting helped Nevada take a 6-1 victory and remain in the winners bracket.

Tennessee avoided elimination by handling Virginia 7-2 in the Southeast Regional, advancing to the losers bracket final.

Oklahoma advanced to the final of the loser's bracket in the Southwest Regional by defeating New Mexico 9-1.