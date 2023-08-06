Fantasy Football 2023: Mobile Cheatsheet, Mock-Draft Strategy for Top Positions

0 of 4

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

On Sept. 7, the 2023 NFL season will get underway with a primetime Thursday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (the defending Super Bowl champions) and the Detroit Lions. It's the first game on the 18-week regular-season schedule.

Before the Chiefs and the Lions kick things off, fantasy football leagues will be holding drafts to get rosters set for the upcoming season throughout August and early September. Some may even be approaching soon.

From now until the draft, fantasy managers should be doing prep work. It's never good to go in unprepared, considering the importance of constructing a roster that can lead to success.

With that in mind, here are some early positional rankings and strategies to consider for the draft.