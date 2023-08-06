NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Mobile Cheatsheet, Mock-Draft Strategy for Top Positions

    Jake RillAugust 6, 2023

      Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson tosses a ball during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Eagan, Minn.. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
      AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

      On Sept. 7, the 2023 NFL season will get underway with a primetime Thursday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (the defending Super Bowl champions) and the Detroit Lions. It's the first game on the 18-week regular-season schedule.

      Before the Chiefs and the Lions kick things off, fantasy football leagues will be holding drafts to get rosters set for the upcoming season throughout August and early September. Some may even be approaching soon.

      From now until the draft, fantasy managers should be doing prep work. It's never good to go in unprepared, considering the importance of constructing a roster that can lead to success.

      With that in mind, here are some early positional rankings and strategies to consider for the draft.

    Quarterback

      Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
      AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

      1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

      4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

      7. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

      8. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

      9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

      None of these quarterbacks should be drafted in the first round, when mostly running backs and wide receivers will come off the board. So if there's a manager in your league who takes a QB in the first, don't feel pressured to feel the same.

      That's because there will be top quarterbacks still on the board well into the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. Sure, if you want a QB at the level of Allen or Mahomes, you may have to take him in the third, but still don't take either earlier than that.

      There are always breakout quarterbacks who will be on the waiver wire early in the season, too. And it can be easier to stream this position than others because there will always be starters who aren't on rosters.

    Running Back

      San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) takes part in drills during the NFL team's football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
      AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

      1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

      4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

      5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      6. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

      7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

      8. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

      9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

      10. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

      11. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

      12. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

      13. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

      14. Breece Hall, New York Jets

      15. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers

      In most leagues this year, a running back likely won't be selected No. 1 overall (more on that to come). But the first few names on this list should be taken within the top five picks.

      McCaffrey and Ekeler are the top two running backs, especially in points-per-reception leagues, because both put up great receiving numbers as well. Fantasy managers can't go wrong taking either at No. 2 or No. 3.

      The top six or so RBs on this list are all deserving of first-round selection. Depending on how things go, it can frequently work out well to take running backs with each of your first two picks, as you'll be set at a position that can be tougher to fill late in the draft and via the waiver wire midseason.

    Wide Receiver

      EAGAN, MN - JULY 31: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass during Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on July 31, 2023 in Eagan, Minnesota.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

      5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

      6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

      7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

      9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

      10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

      11. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

      12. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

      13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

      14. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

      15. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

      Jefferson has put himself on the map on the probable No. 1 overall pick in many fantasy drafts this year. The Minnesota wide receiver has put up huge numbers over his first three NFL seasons, and he's only getting better, solidifying himself as the NFL's WR1.

      Chase is likely the only other wide receiver who will go within the first five picks of drafts. But Kupp, Hill and Diggs are all first-round-caliber players as well.

      There are a ton of talented fantasy receivers to choose from. So if you miss out in the first round or two, don't worry, because plenty will still be on the board into the middle rounds.

    Tight End

      Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce heads to shelter after NFL football training camp was cancelled when a severe thunderstorm moved through Saturday, July 29, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
      AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

      1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

      3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

      4. Darren Waller, New York Giants

      5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

      6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

      7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

      8. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

      9. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

      10. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

      Kelce has been a special exception in this group for several years. While most top tight ends shouldn't be drafted until the third or fourth round (at the earliest), Kelce will likely get taken in the first in most leagues.

      And for good reason. Kelce is the top pass-catcher in Kansas City, where he's paired with a top-tier QB in Mahomes. Expect Kelce to put up TE1-level production again in 2023, making him worthy of a first-round selection.

      Andrews, Hockenson and Waller should all have great seasons, too, and each should be taken in the Rounds 3-5 range. But if you miss out on them, there will be other start-worthy tight ends remaining on the board for numerous more rounds.

