Fantasy Football 2023: Mobile Cheatsheet, Mock-Draft Strategy for Top PositionsAugust 6, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Mobile Cheatsheet, Mock-Draft Strategy for Top Positions
On Sept. 7, the 2023 NFL season will get underway with a primetime Thursday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (the defending Super Bowl champions) and the Detroit Lions. It's the first game on the 18-week regular-season schedule.
Before the Chiefs and the Lions kick things off, fantasy football leagues will be holding drafts to get rosters set for the upcoming season throughout August and early September. Some may even be approaching soon.
From now until the draft, fantasy managers should be doing prep work. It's never good to go in unprepared, considering the importance of constructing a roster that can lead to success.
With that in mind, here are some early positional rankings and strategies to consider for the draft.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
7. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
8. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
None of these quarterbacks should be drafted in the first round, when mostly running backs and wide receivers will come off the board. So if there's a manager in your league who takes a QB in the first, don't feel pressured to feel the same.
That's because there will be top quarterbacks still on the board well into the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. Sure, if you want a QB at the level of Allen or Mahomes, you may have to take him in the third, but still don't take either earlier than that.
There are always breakout quarterbacks who will be on the waiver wire early in the season, too. And it can be easier to stream this position than others because there will always be starters who aren't on rosters.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
6. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
10. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
12. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
13. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
14. Breece Hall, New York Jets
15. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers
In most leagues this year, a running back likely won't be selected No. 1 overall (more on that to come). But the first few names on this list should be taken within the top five picks.
McCaffrey and Ekeler are the top two running backs, especially in points-per-reception leagues, because both put up great receiving numbers as well. Fantasy managers can't go wrong taking either at No. 2 or No. 3.
The top six or so RBs on this list are all deserving of first-round selection. Depending on how things go, it can frequently work out well to take running backs with each of your first two picks, as you'll be set at a position that can be tougher to fill late in the draft and via the waiver wire midseason.
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
11. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
12. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
14. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
15. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Jefferson has put himself on the map on the probable No. 1 overall pick in many fantasy drafts this year. The Minnesota wide receiver has put up huge numbers over his first three NFL seasons, and he's only getting better, solidifying himself as the NFL's WR1.
Chase is likely the only other wide receiver who will go within the first five picks of drafts. But Kupp, Hill and Diggs are all first-round-caliber players as well.
There are a ton of talented fantasy receivers to choose from. So if you miss out in the first round or two, don't worry, because plenty will still be on the board into the middle rounds.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
4. Darren Waller, New York Giants
5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
8. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos
Kelce has been a special exception in this group for several years. While most top tight ends shouldn't be drafted until the third or fourth round (at the earliest), Kelce will likely get taken in the first in most leagues.
And for good reason. Kelce is the top pass-catcher in Kansas City, where he's paired with a top-tier QB in Mahomes. Expect Kelce to put up TE1-level production again in 2023, making him worthy of a first-round selection.
Andrews, Hockenson and Waller should all have great seasons, too, and each should be taken in the Rounds 3-5 range. But if you miss out on them, there will be other start-worthy tight ends remaining on the board for numerous more rounds.