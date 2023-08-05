NASCAR's Noah Gragson Suspended Indefinitely After Offensive Social Media Activity

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR announced Saturday that Legacy Motor Club suspended driver Noah Gragson indefinitely for violating NASCAR's member conduct.

According to TMZ Sports, screenshots emerged Saturday showing Gragson liking an Instagram post that featured a meme mocking George Floyd, who was a Black man murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis in 2020.

Although NASCAR didn't say so explicitly, it is believed that liking the post was the catalyst for the suspension, as Gragson later apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media."

Legacy Motor Club announced that Gragson will be pulled from the No. 42 Chevrolet for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Josh Berry, who has competed in eight Cup Series races this season as a replacement driver for Hendrick Motorsports, will replace Gragson on Sunday.

Berry is an Xfinity Series regular who finished fourth in the points standings of NASCAR's No. 2 series last season, and is fifth so far this season.

Gragson, 25, is in the midst of his first full-time Cup Series season after running 18 Cup Series races last season.

This season, Gragson has competed in 21 Cup Series races with his best finish being 12th place at Atlanta in March. He is 33rd in the points standings.

Gragson's greatest success has come in the Xfinity Series where he has 13 career wins to his credit and finished eighth in points in 2019, fifth in 2020, third in 2021 and second in 2022.