    Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results

    Jack MurrayAugust 5, 2023

      SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 28: Fans watch the Little League World Series Championship game between the West Region team from Honolulu, Hawaii and the Caribbean Region team from Willemstad, Curacao at the Little League International Complex on August 28, 2022 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      The 2023 Little League World Series is just a little over a week away and the quest for team's to book a trip to Williamsport, PA continued Saturday.

      The New England, Metro, Great Lakes, Northwest and West Regions all began with the opening matchups, while the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest Regions saw their action continue from Friday.

      Some team's advanced further in the winners bracket, while others put their tournament lives on the line. Here's how the day's action went.

    Great Lakes Region Scores

      Results from Saturday's games included:

      • Ohio (New Albany Little League) def. Michigan (Midland Northeast Little League), 12-2
      • Illinois (Elmhurst Youth Baseball Little League) vs Indiana (Bedford Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    Metro Region Scores

      WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 29: Fans watch as Team Michigan play Team Ohio during the 2021 Little League World Series championship game at Howard J. Lamade Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      Results from Saturday's games included:

      • New Jersey (East Hanover Little League) def. Connecticut (East Lyme Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET
      • New York (Massapequa Coast Little League) vs Rhode Island (Smithfield Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    Midwest Region Scores

      Results from Saturday's games included:

      • North Dakota (Fargo Little League) def. Wisconsin (Shorewood Little League), 16-2
      • Nebraska (Kearney Little League) def. South Dakota (Sioux Falls Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    New England Region Scores

      Results from Saturday's games included:

      • Massachusetts (Canton Little League) def. Vermont (St. Johnsbury Little League), 12-0
      •  Maine (Gray New Gloucester Little League) def. New Hampshire (Salem Little League), 3-0

      Full bracket available here

    Northwest Region Scores

      Results from Saturday's games included:

      • Alaska (Dimond-West Little League) def. Idaho (Coeur d'Alene Little League), 10-2
      • Oregon (Murrayhill Little League) vs Washington (Northeast Seattle Little League), 3:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    Southeast Region Scores

      Results from Friday's games included:

      • Florida (Lake Mary Little League) def. Virginia (Vienna Little League), 11-1
      • Georgia (Harris County Little League) def. Tennessee (Nolensville Little League) 6-2
      • West Virginia (Bridgeport Little League) vs Virginia (Vienna Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET
      • South Carolina (Northwood Little League) vs TBA

      Full bracket available here

    Southwest Region Scores

      SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 28: Baseballs are shown stacked before the Little League World Series consolation game between the Asia-Pacific Region team from Taipei City, Chinese Taipei and the Southeast Region team from Nolensville, Tennessee at Little League International Complex on August 28, 2022 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      Results from Saturday's games included:

      • Oklahoma (Tulsa National Little League) vs Mississippi (Starkville Little League), 5:00 P.M. ET
      • New Mexico (Roadrunner Little League) vs Texas West (Northern Little League), 8:00 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    West Region Scores

      Results from Saturday's games included:

      • Arizona (Canyon View Little League) vs Hawaii (Hilo Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET
      • Northern California (Bollinger Canyon Little League) vs Southern California (El Segundo Little League), 10:30 P.M. ET

      Full bracket available here

    High Powered Offense's Own Early Slate

      SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 28: Players warm up before the Little League World Series Championship game between the West Region team from Honolulu, Hawaii and the Caribbean Region team from Willemstad, Curacao at the Little League International Complex on August 28, 2022 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      The story of the early portion Saturday's Little League World Series Regional action belongs to the batters.

      Massachusetts, North Dakota, Ohio, Alaska and Florida all put up more than 10 runs in their victories, while Georgia and Maine also took victories via multiple runs.

      North Dakota had a day-high 16 runs in their victory over Wisconsin, which advanced the team to the regional semi-finals.

      Massachusetts and Maine opened up the New England Regional with wins over Vermont and New Hampshire respectively. Massachusetts cruised to a 12-0 victory with a one-hitter, while Maine had to wait until extra innings to get any runs across, but put three on the board and shut the door to earn the 3-0 victory.

      Ohio opened up the Great Lakes Regional with a 12-2 victory over Michigan, and now look towards a matchup against Kentucky, who did not have a first-round game.

      Alaska made the long trip to San Bernardino for the Northwest regional but made good use of the miles with a 10-2 victory over Idaho. The state has not made an appearance in the Little League World Series since 2007, so the hot start in game one could be a good sign.

      Florida and Georgia each earned spots in the Southease Regional semi-finals with victories over Virginia and Tennessee respectively. The 11-1 Florida victory was a little more convincing than Georgia's 6-2 victory, but both squads look formidable going into that game.

