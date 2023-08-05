Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Saturday Scores and Bracket ResultsAugust 5, 2023
Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results
The 2023 Little League World Series is just a little over a week away and the quest for team's to book a trip to Williamsport, PA continued Saturday.
The New England, Metro, Great Lakes, Northwest and West Regions all began with the opening matchups, while the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest Regions saw their action continue from Friday.
Some team's advanced further in the winners bracket, while others put their tournament lives on the line. Here's how the day's action went.
Great Lakes Region Scores
- Ohio (New Albany Little League) def. Michigan (Midland Northeast Little League), 12-2
- Illinois (Elmhurst Youth Baseball Little League) vs Indiana (Bedford Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET
Full bracket available here
Metro Region Scores
- New Jersey (East Hanover Little League) def. Connecticut (East Lyme Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET
- New York (Massapequa Coast Little League) vs Rhode Island (Smithfield Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET
Full bracket available here
Midwest Region Scores
- North Dakota (Fargo Little League) def. Wisconsin (Shorewood Little League), 16-2
- Nebraska (Kearney Little League) def. South Dakota (Sioux Falls Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET
Full bracket available here
New England Region Scores
- Massachusetts (Canton Little League) def. Vermont (St. Johnsbury Little League), 12-0
- Maine (Gray New Gloucester Little League) def. New Hampshire (Salem Little League), 3-0
Full bracket available here
Northwest Region Scores
- Alaska (Dimond-West Little League) def. Idaho (Coeur d'Alene Little League), 10-2
- Oregon (Murrayhill Little League) vs Washington (Northeast Seattle Little League), 3:00 P.M. ET
Full bracket available here
Southeast Region Scores
- Florida (Lake Mary Little League) def. Virginia (Vienna Little League), 11-1
- Georgia (Harris County Little League) def. Tennessee (Nolensville Little League) 6-2
- West Virginia (Bridgeport Little League) vs Virginia (Vienna Little League), 4:00 P.M. ET
- South Carolina (Northwood Little League) vs TBA
Full bracket available here
Southwest Region Scores
- Oklahoma (Tulsa National Little League) vs Mississippi (Starkville Little League), 5:00 P.M. ET
- New Mexico (Roadrunner Little League) vs Texas West (Northern Little League), 8:00 P.M. ET
Full bracket available here
West Region Scores
- Arizona (Canyon View Little League) vs Hawaii (Hilo Little League), 7:00 P.M. ET
- Northern California (Bollinger Canyon Little League) vs Southern California (El Segundo Little League), 10:30 P.M. ET
Full bracket available here
High Powered Offense's Own Early Slate
The story of the early portion Saturday's Little League World Series Regional action belongs to the batters.
Massachusetts, North Dakota, Ohio, Alaska and Florida all put up more than 10 runs in their victories, while Georgia and Maine also took victories via multiple runs.
North Dakota had a day-high 16 runs in their victory over Wisconsin, which advanced the team to the regional semi-finals.
Massachusetts and Maine opened up the New England Regional with wins over Vermont and New Hampshire respectively. Massachusetts cruised to a 12-0 victory with a one-hitter, while Maine had to wait until extra innings to get any runs across, but put three on the board and shut the door to earn the 3-0 victory.
Ohio opened up the Great Lakes Regional with a 12-2 victory over Michigan, and now look towards a matchup against Kentucky, who did not have a first-round game.
Alaska made the long trip to San Bernardino for the Northwest regional but made good use of the miles with a 10-2 victory over Idaho. The state has not made an appearance in the Little League World Series since 2007, so the hot start in game one could be a good sign.
Florida and Georgia each earned spots in the Southease Regional semi-finals with victories over Virginia and Tennessee respectively. The 11-1 Florida victory was a little more convincing than Georgia's 6-2 victory, but both squads look formidable going into that game.