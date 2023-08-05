Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results

9 of 9

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The story of the early portion Saturday's Little League World Series Regional action belongs to the batters.

Massachusetts, North Dakota, Ohio, Alaska and Florida all put up more than 10 runs in their victories, while Georgia and Maine also took victories via multiple runs.

North Dakota had a day-high 16 runs in their victory over Wisconsin, which advanced the team to the regional semi-finals.

Massachusetts and Maine opened up the New England Regional with wins over Vermont and New Hampshire respectively. Massachusetts cruised to a 12-0 victory with a one-hitter, while Maine had to wait until extra innings to get any runs across, but put three on the board and shut the door to earn the 3-0 victory.

Ohio opened up the Great Lakes Regional with a 12-2 victory over Michigan, and now look towards a matchup against Kentucky, who did not have a first-round game.

Alaska made the long trip to San Bernardino for the Northwest regional but made good use of the miles with a 10-2 victory over Idaho. The state has not made an appearance in the Little League World Series since 2007, so the hot start in game one could be a good sign.

Florida and Georgia each earned spots in the Southease Regional semi-finals with victories over Virginia and Tennessee respectively. The 11-1 Florida victory was a little more convincing than Georgia's 6-2 victory, but both squads look formidable going into that game.