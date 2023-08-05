Michael Cole to Join WWE Raw Commentary Team, Will Also Remain on SmackDown

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

WWE's Raw and SmackDown commentary teams are reportedly set to experience a shake-up after SummerSlam.

On Saturday, WWE announced that it is moving the announce team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett from Raw to SmackDown. Likewise, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick will move from Raw to SmackDown, but they will be joined by Cole in a three-man booth.

Joe Otterson of Variety reported the changes before WWE's official announcement.

The moves will reportedly take effect starting with Monday night's episode of Raw in Minneapolis.

Switching the announce teams and adding Cole to the pairing of Graves and Patrick may be a move meant to facilitate Patrick's development at the desk.

Per Otterson, a person with knowledge of the situation said WWE "remains high" on Patrick and feels working with Cole will "benefit his growth."

Cole had been working with former NFL All-Pro punter Pat McAfee on SmackDown, but when McAfee stepped away to focus on a role with ESPN College GameDay last year, Barrett was moved up to SmackDown from the NXT announce team.

Barrett, who signed with WWE in 2006 and remained an active competitor until 2016, joined the NXT commentary team in 2020 and settled into his role nicely on SmackDown.

The five-time intercontinental champion is now set to make his commentary debut on what has long been considered WWE's flagship weekly show.

After plying his trade in NXT, Graves got called up to the main roster in 2016 and has mainly resided on the Raw commentary team since then, although he has some experience on SmackDown as well.

Patrick was named Graves' commentary partner on Raw at the same time Cole and Barrett were made the SmackDown team.

Graves has been tasked with guiding Patrick, who remains new to play-by-play after previously serving almost exclusively in a backstage interviewer role.

Cole and Graves have been the announce team for most premium live events since last year, and Otterson did not indicate if that could potentially change.

The 56-year-old Cole joined WWE in 1997, making him one of the longest-tenured employees in the history of the company.

Cole started as an interviewer before transitioning into a commentary role, and he has now been the voice of WWE longer than anyone.

Given that he has pulled double duty on both Raw and SmackDown numerous times throughout his career, Cole should be up to the challenge of anchoring the red and blue brands.

