Lakers' Updated Salary Cap After Anthony Davis' Reported 3-Year, $186M Max Contract

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Anthony Davis is staying with the Los Angeles Lakers on the most expensive annual contract extension in NBA history, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thanks to his three-year, $186 million maximum extension, Davis is now locked in with the Lakers through the 2027-28 season.

Where does that leave the team's cap situation?

Lakers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

LeBron James, PF: $47.6 million (2025)

Anthony Davis, C: $40.6 million (2028)

D'Angelo Russell, PG: $17.3 million (2025)

Rui Hachimura, PF: $15.7 million (2026)

Austin Reaves, SG: $12 million (2027)

Gabe Vincent, PG: $10.5 million (2026)

Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $4.7 million (2024)

Taurean Prince, PF: $4.5 million (2024)

Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG: $3.7 million (2025, club options in 2026 and 2027)

Jaxson Hayes, C: $2.2 million (2024, player option 2025)

Cam Reddish, SF: $2.2 million (2024, player option 2025)

Max Christie, SG: $1.7 million (2024)

Maxwell Lewis, SF: $1.1 million (2026, club option 2027)

Two-way contracts

Colin Castleton, PF

D'Moi Hodge, F

Alex Fudge, F

The Lakers' active cap hit of $163.8 million ranks 11th in the NBA for the 2023-24 season and leaves the team about $8.5 million below the $172.3 million first apron. Exceeding that first apron would come with limits on sign-and-trades, salary matching in trades and buyout signings.

James and Davis are set to combine for 64.8 percent of the Lakers' cap during the 2023-24 season. James' cap hit increases to $51.4 million and Davis' rises to $43.2 million in 2024-25, but those could actually represent lower percentages of the cap.

After that, however, Davis' cost rise precipitously. Spotrac estimates his cap hit to climb to $57.6 million in 2025-26 and then $62.2 million in 2026-27. He will likely take up a larger percentage of the team's cap in those seasons.

The Lakers' next big question will revolve around James' and Russell's contracts, both of which could expire next summer if they decline their respective player options for the 2024-25 season.