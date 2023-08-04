Report: Arizona State, Utah Interested in Big 12 Move amid Oregon, Washington Rumors

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The disintegration of the Pac-12 could be getting closer with Arizona State and Utah the latest schools looking to leave the conference.

Per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Arizona State and Utah are "showing interest" in joining the Big 12, and the conference is "exploring its options."

This comes on the heels of ESPN's Pete Thamel reporting earlier in the day that Oregon and Washington are finalizing a deal to join the Big Ten, with a formal application expected later on Friday and a "unanimous" vote from the Big Ten to accept them likely on Friday evening.

