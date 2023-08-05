UFC on ESPN 50: Sandhagen vs. Font Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This main event might be the product of unfortunate circumstances, but it's a fun matchup nonetheless.

Rob Font should have probably won one more fight before getting this kind of opportunity. He snapped a two-fight skid against Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera before taking out Adrian Yanez out in under three minutes.

Getting back into the cage with a talent like Sandhagen is asking a lot.

However, Font and Sandhagen are similar stylistically. Both are high-volume strikers who can wrestle when they need to.

It doesn't seem to be the preference of either, though. This one should be a striking contest and the primary difference is that Sandhagen has a few more tools in his arsenal. Font's boxing is strong but Sandhagen should be able to manage the distance with his kicks.

That diversified attack should give him the upper hand in a fight that is going to feature a lot of exchanges.

Font is a tough out so this one is probably going the distance, but he might not have enough to offer offensively.

Prediction: Sandhagen via decision