Ranking the NFL's Top WR Trios Entering 2023 Season

Ranking the NFL's Top WR Trios Entering 2023 SeasonAugust 6, 2023
Building a sturdy rotation is important, but NFL offenses tend to rely on a focused group of three wide receivers.
Unsurprisingly, the Cincinnati Bengals deserve the No. 1 spot in this conversation. That feeling existed before the 2022 season, and the Bengals return that standout trio in 2023.
Behind them, though, is an interesting selection of teams with two proven receivers and a wild card. Among others, that group includes the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.
The list is subjective but considers past production and 2023 expectations with an emphasis on the latter.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
The important note to understand with the Los Angeles Chargers is their overall depth transcends top-end talent. Running back Austin Ekeler is also a big contributor in the passing game.
Still, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are a solid one-two punch.
Allen has averaged 70-plus yards per game in six straight years, while Williams has surpassed 2,000 yards over the last two seasons. They are, when healthy, a reliable pair for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles is also hoping that first-round selection Quentin Johnston becomes a high-impact rookie. He put together a breakout year while TCU made a surprise run to the national championship, catching 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns.
There probably isn't a 1,400-yard player in this receiving corps, but any of Allen, Williams and Johnston have 1,000-yard potential.
6. Dallas Cowboys
On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys have a high-end receiver. CeeDee Lamb is among the 10 best at his position.
Dallas sent Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2022 campaign, and Lamb followed with an All-Pro ascent. He made 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.
This offseason, the Cowboys added Brandin Cooks. Despite bouncing around the NFL in his nine-year career, he's been a steady receiver at each stop. Cooks has posted a 1,000-yard season with all four previous teams, and the 29-year-old absolutely could do it again with Dallas.
Lamb's upside elevates the unit, which is hoping for a bounce-back season from Michael Gallup. He topped 800 yards in 2019 and 2020, but a knee injury halted his 2021 campaign and affected him in 2022.
As long as Gallup regains that form, however, the Cowboys will have turned a minor weakness into a strength.
5. Las Vegas Raiders
At least from my perspective, the Las Vegas Raiders are easily one of the most interesting teams to rank.
Davante Adams is simply incredible. He's a technician of the highest degree and an elite ball-winner who enters the 2023 campaign with three consecutive first-team All-Pro honors.
Behind him, the Raiders have Hunter Renfrow and free-agent signing Jakobi Meyers. Renfrow had a disappointing, injury-plagued 2022 but topped 1,000 yards in 2021, and Meyers recorded three straight 700-yard seasons on the New England Patriots.
The main concern for Las Vegas is how quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will perform, especially given his foot injury.
Nevertheless, on paper, the Raiders have a superb group of receivers as long as Renfrow has a resurgent year.
4. Seattle Seahawks
If you were building a roster, would you prefer Adams and a top-40 wideout or a duo with a top-15 and top-25 receiver?
While there's a compelling argument either way, the Seattle Seahawks match the latter definition. DK Metcalf is a little shy of elite status but a high-end talent, and Tyler Lockett is a very consistent No. 2 target.
Seattle should know exactly what to expect from them.
Now, the final member of this trifecta is a rookie. But after watching Jaxon Smith-Njigba thrive at Ohio State in 2021—injuries sidelined him last year—his potential next to Metcalf and Lockett is exciting. Seattle can feature JSN without also needing him to have a huge season.
Whether quarterback Geno Smith will build on his stunning 2022 is a fair question, but the Seahawks are built to support him.
3. Miami Dolphins
Las Vegas to Seattle to the Miami Dolphins is a natural progression.
Miami boasts an elite player with Tyreek Hill and a high-tier complement in Jaylen Waddle. Basically, the Dolphins' situation is like having Adams and either Metcalf or Lockett.
Last season, the Miami speedsters combined for 192 receptions with 3,066 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hill paced the league with 1,228 yards before the catch, showing off his ability to create separation. Among wide receivers, Waddle finished fifth in yards after the catch.
What stings the Dolphins is a questionable third member of its trio. Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson and veteran Robbie Chosen (formerly Anderson) will be battling for that WR3 label.
Knowing how much Miami will lean on Hill and Waddle, though, is enough reason to soften that concern.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Keep that logical train moving with a stop for the Philadelphia Eagles.
A.J. Brown crossed into elite territory with his 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Brown landed second-team All-Pro recognition in his debut season with the Eagles.
DeVonta Smith made a terrific second-year leap, rising from a 64/916/5 line to 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven scores.
Philly has a more projectable third receiver than Miami, too. Olamide Zaccheaus, who joined the Eagles as a free agent, posted consecutive 30-catch, 400-yard years with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and 2022.
The receiving corps is a key strength for the Eagles' pursuit of a return trip to the Super Bowl.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The standard, as mentioned earlier, remains in Cincinnati.
Ja'Marr Chase exploded for 1,455 yards as a rookie, and he still eclipsed 1,000 yards despite four absences in 2022. Chase is already a top-five receiver at just 23 years old.
Tee Higgins has collected at least 67 catches and 900 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, and he caught a personal-best seven touchdowns last year. Given that he's never logged more than 76 percent of snaps, Higgins' role could even expand.
During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Tyler Boyd led the Bengals in receiving yards. Since then, he's embraced a supporting role and notched three straight years of 750-plus yards.
The health of quarterback Joe Burrow is an obvious concern.
But once he's recovered from a calf strain, Cincinnati's star-filled offense will be among the most difficult units to contain.