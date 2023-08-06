Ranking the NFL's Top WR Trios Entering 2023 Season

0 of 7

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Building a sturdy rotation is important, but NFL offenses tend to rely on a focused group of three wide receivers.

Unsurprisingly, the Cincinnati Bengals deserve the No. 1 spot in this conversation. That feeling existed before the 2022 season, and the Bengals return that standout trio in 2023.

Behind them, though, is an interesting selection of teams with two proven receivers and a wild card. Among others, that group includes the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

The list is subjective but considers past production and 2023 expectations with an emphasis on the latter.