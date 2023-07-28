Bengals' Joe Burrow Out 'Several Weeks' With Calf Injury, Zac Taylor Says

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters at training camp Friday that quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be out "several weeks" with a right calf strain.

Burrow suffered the injury while scrambling during 11-on-11 drills Thursday, per Caleb Noe of WCPO 9:

Burrow is entering his fourth NFL season. Last year, the former LSU star completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 35 touchdowns (12 interceptions) and 4,475 yards.

The Bengals start the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so a "couple weeks out" would still give him plenty of time to ramp up for the 2023 campaign.

Taylor wouldn't speak on Burrow's availability for Week 1 just yet:

This is the second straight year where Burrow has been sidelined during training camp. Last season, Burrow suffered a ruptured appendix prior to an appendectomy in late July, but he was able to return for Week 1.

For the meantime Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning "will rotate by day" in training camp, per Taylor. The Bengals will also look to add another quarterback to the mix.